Baby Do Die Do: Yash Heaps Praise On Huma Qureshi For Her 'Quiet Courage' As Actor And Producer

Yash shared a heartfelt note on Instagram to praise Huma Qureshi for her dedication to Baby Do Die Do.
Yash lauded Qureshi for producing the film alongside playing the lead role.
Baby Do Die Do has received an overwhelming response from critics and audiences alike.
Huma Qureshi-led Baby Do Die Do hit the screens on July 3. Directed by Nachiket Samant, the neo-noir crime drama opened to mostly positive reviews, with critics and audiences praising Qureshi for her "career-best performance." From her expressions, body language, and screen presence, everything about her strong portrayal of Baby Karmarkar has been lauded.
Apart from acting, Qureshi produced the film with her brother Saqib Saleem under their banner, Saleem Siblings. Yash also heaped praise on his Toxic co-star, hailing her for producing the film alongside playing the lead role.
Yash applauds Huma
On Friday, taking to his Instagram Story, Yash penned a heartfelt note alongside a poster of Baby Do Die Do to laud Qureshi. He highlighted her challenging decision to take on the role of producer in addition to being the film's lead actor.
"There's a version of success that's easy. @iamhumaq chose the harder one. Producing isn't glamorous. It's late nights over budgets, fighting for a script no one else believed in, carrying the weight when things go wrong," wrote the KGF star.
Yash expressed deep admiration and pride for Qureshi's determination to bring the project to life
He added, "Baby Do Die Do is out today, and she made it happen - as actor and producer. That's the kind of quiet courage worth admiring. Proud doesn't even cover it."
Baby Do Die Do plot
The film follows Baby Karmakar, a deaf and mute contract killer who navigates Mumbai's underbelly while carrying the burden of her past.
Written by Jasmeet K. Reen, Nachiket Samant and Parveez Shaikh, Baby Do Die Do also stars Sikandar Kher, Chunky Panday, Rachit Singh, Seema Pahwa, Himanshu Malik and Mangala Kenkre in pivotal roles.
According to Sacnilk, Baby Do Die Do collected Rs 40 lakhs net on Day 1. It is expected to see growth in the coming days due to the positive word of mouth.