Shatrughan Sinha Defends Sonakshi Sinha Amid Trolling, Says ‘Paid Trolls’ Targeted Her

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
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The actor-politician alleged that the BJP IT cell was behind the criticism and praised Sonakshi for standing by the protesters despite the backlash.

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Shatrughan Sinha
Shatrughan Sinha Defends Sonakshi Sinha Photo: Instagram
Summary of this article

  • Shatrughan Sinha accused BJP IT cell-backed trolls of targeting Sonakshi Sinha.

  • Sonakshi Sinha faced backlash after supporting Delhi's student-led protest.

  • Shatrughan praised his daughter for standing firm despite online criticism.

Shatrughan Sinha has come out in support of his daughter Sonakshi Sinha after she faced online trolling for backing the student-led protest in Delhi. The actor-politician defended her stance during an interaction with ABP News and alleged that the criticism came from what he described as "paid trolls" linked to the BJP IT cell.

Shatrughan Sinha on Sonakshi Sinha's political views

Sonakshi has been vocal in her support for students protesting in Delhi and had spoken out after activist Sonam Wangchuk was removed from Jantar Mantar. Her public stance has also fuelled speculation about whether she could eventually enter politics, as her father did.

Asked if Sonakshi had political ambitions, Shatrughan said he could not predict what she would decide. However, he praised his daughter, saying, "I can’t say. Earlier, I used to ask. I can only say she is the most worthy daughter of a worthy father."

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Shatrughan Sinha calls Sonakshi's trolls ‘paid’

Shatrughan strongly criticised those targeting Sonakshi online and alleged that the trolling was manufactured. "Many people who troll her and try to create a ruckus around her, they are paid trolls. The IT cell that our friends have, the BJP, they are doing it, and also those who follow their policies," he said.

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He further claimed that some of the comments were scripted before being posted online, while praising Sonakshi for ignoring the backlash. "But Sonakshi has done the right thing by saying that she doesn't even look at trolls. Bahut jaan hai usme (She is very strong)," he added.

Sonakshi Sinha's response to the Delhi protest

Sonakshi had earlier criticised the removal of Wangchuk and praised protesters for maintaining peace. "The thing that happened with Sonam sir today…it wasn’t right," she said, adding that she was glad he was safe.

She also urged protesters to remain peaceful and said, "Every citizen has a right to raise their voice, to question."

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Shatrughan maintained that violence should not be supported but argued that the wider protest remained peaceful. He also said that any violence by miscreants should be examined separately from the larger movement.

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