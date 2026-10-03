Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale Set to Return as The Watcher Season 2 Finally Takes Shape

Netflix's hit series, The Watcher, is back for Season 2.
The first season premiered in 2022.
Four years later, the new season heads to production.
Netflix is bringing The Watcher back, with the series finally moving ahead with its long-awaited second season.
Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Margo Martindale and Isabel Gravitt are set to reprise their roles in the Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan-produced thriller. The new season is slated to kick off filming in New York this fall, although Netflix has not yet announced a release date. Details will be shared later once the production achieves considerable progress.
The Watcher S2 Slates Production
The return comes nearly four years after the first season premiered in October 2022. Brennan recently confirmed that work on the follow-up was underway, ending a lengthy period of uncertainty for fans awaiting news about the show.
The Watcher became a major global hit for Netflix following its debut. The series remained on the streamer’s worldwide Top 10 English-language TV chart for five weeks and ranked among the Top 10 in more than 90 countries. Netflix officially renewed the show just a month after its premiere. The series witnessed an amazing 125 million hours viewed in its first week on the streamer, scaling up to 148 million hours in its second week.
The first season centered on the Brannock family, portrayed by Watts, Cannavale, Gravitt and Luke David Blum, after they moved into their seemingly perfect suburban home. Their dream lurched into a nightmare when mysterious letters signed by an individual calling themselves “The Watcher” began arriving at the house.
As the threats continued, the family became increasingly consumed by the identity of the person behind the messages, while disturbing secrets within the seemingly idyllic neighborhood gradually came to light.
Brennan continues as showrunner for Season 2. Executive producers include Murphy, Brennan, Crystle Roberson Dorsey, Nissa Diederich, Karl Frankenfield, Scott Robertson, Todd Kubrak, Tanase Popa, Watts, Henry Joost, Ariel Schulman, Eric Newman and Bryan Unkeless.