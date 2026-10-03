Chris Hansen Alleges Being 'Exploited' By A24 Over Primetime

Chris Hansen has been unsparingly trenchant towards Primetime for a while.
Hansen called out the film's fictitious claims.
The Robert Pattinson-starrer has become a surprising box office sensation.
Chris Hansen, best known as the host of the controversial show To Catch A Predator, continues to hit out at Primetime. The Lance Oppenheim directorial is led by Robert Pattinson and culls from Hansen's life and the making of the troubled show.
In a new interview with Variety, Hansen revealed that attorneys are reviewing the movie and that he is squaring to discuss the matter with them. While he he hasn't yet confirmed a lawsuit, the former Dateline NBC correspondent has made it clear that he has pressing concerns about how he and real-life events are portrayed in the film.
Chris Hansen Attacks A24
Hansen argued that Primetime strays dramatically from the historical record. According to him, beyond his real name and a few familiar phrases, much of what audiences see on screen is fictionalized. He has particularly disputed the movie’s treatment of the 2007 investigation involving Texas assistant district attorney Louis William Conradt Jr., whose death followed a To Catch a Predator sting. He lashed out at A24.
For Hansen, the issue is not simply artistic interpretation. He has flagged why the filmmakers chose to use real names and elements from actual events while taking substantial creative liberties with the story. He insisted that " they exploited me and my brand and my name image for commercial enterprise. But a lot of people don’t think that’s fair. A lot of people think that’s identity theft in one way or another."
His relationship with the project has been complicated from the beginning. Hansen previously declined to attend a private screening after being asked to sign a nondisclosure agreement. He was concerned that agreeing to the terms could potentially affect his ability to pursue legal remedies. A source familiar with the production, however, characterized the NDA as a standard measure designed to protect the film’s plot and prevent spoilers.
He also alleged former Predator colleagues are upset about their portrayals. Hansen claimed colleagues, including a producer depicted in the film, believe they were unfairly represented. He denied ever behaving toward colleagues in the rude, aggressive manner shown in the movie.