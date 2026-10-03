Zach Bryan Shows Support for Macklemore by Wearing ‘Free Palestine’ Shirt at Gillette Stadium

Zach Bryan has come out in support of Macklemore.
He wore a Free Palestine tee at the Gillette stadium.
Macklemore was cast out of Ed Sheeran's Loop Tour for his pro-Palestine remarks.
Amidst Robert Kraft's removal of Macklemore from Ed Sheeran's tour, Zach Bryan showed a clearly pro-Palestine stance with his performance at Gillette Stadium.
At Friday’s performance at the Kraft-owned venue as part of his With Heaven on Tour, the Grammy-winning country singer appeared onstage in a “Free Palestine” T-shirt. His appearance came amid pressure from Kraft and other venue operators for Ed Sheeran to oust Macklemore from the tour, citing the artist’s vocal support for Palestinians.
Macklemore's Statement On Being Dropped
Earlier, Macklemore had hit out at Gillette Stadium owner Robert Kraft for dropping him over his support for Palestine.
“Ed Sheeran and his team have made the decision to remove me from the Loop Tour. Before I get into it, I want to say something that should be obvious. In this moment I think it matters. I am not a victim. Ed Sheeran is not a victim. Pink is not a victim. We have careers, money, opportunities, safety and audiences around the world. Whatever consequences any of us face for what we say, we get to go home to our families,” he shared last month. “The victims are the Palestinian people-the men, women, and children who have been killed, starved, displaced, and forced to live through unimaginable violence. More than 20,000 children have been killed in Gaza alone. People are being killed today, and people will be killed tomorrow. I want to make sure that as I tell this story, we don’t lose sight of that.”
As Macklemore went on, he claimed that “the middle of all the media attention surrounding Pink and what I said at MetLife, Ed told me that Robert Kraft called him. We were scheduled to play Gillette Stadium later this month, which is owned by the Kraft Group. Ed told me that Kraft said I would not be allowed to perform in his stadium.”
Following the announcement, fellow artists Finneas, Aaron Rowe and Lukas Graham pulled out from the tour, as did Sheeran’s backing band, Beoga.
Meanwhile, Macklemore announced his “Free Palestine Tour” last week. The tour, described as supporting the Palestinian people and movement, is scheduled to take place from October 26 to 30 across Dublin, Paris and London.