Macklemore Ousted From Ed Sheeran's US Tour Over 'Free Palestine' Comments Onstage

“To all of my Jewish brothers and sisters, criticism of Israel, criticism of apartheid, being against genocide, it in no way is criticism of you,” he had insisted during the New Jersey concert. “This message is for peace, love, for all human beings to be treated with dignity, respect, and equality. A big part of the reason why I wanted to do this tour in the first place is so that I could stand up in stadiums like this and say two words that are very, very dear to my heart: Free Palestine."