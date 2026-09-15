Amitabh Bachchan Denies Retirement Rumours, Clarifies 'Time To Retire' Blog Post

Amitabh Bachchan refuted retirement rumours, stating his previous blog post remark "time to retire" referred to sleeping, not leaving his career.
The veteran actor criticised media outlets for misinterpreting his words and turning a routine blog sign-off into retirement speculation.
Bachchan is currently hosting the 18th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is not retiring. The veteran actor wrote on his blog that his earlier comment referred simply to heading to bed for the night, not stepping away from his screen and television career. Bachchan also criticised news outlets for misconstruing his post.
Amitabh Bachchan denies retirement rumours
Bachchan, 83, who is currently hosting the 18th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), used his blog to push back against the speculation days after reports suggested he might be preparing to quit work.
Bachchan clarified the phrase. "I wrote in the blog .. 'it's late, time to retire .. ' which we all know means retire to bed it's late .. and this is the Media - the CONSCIENCE of a NATION - THE ULTIMATE INFORMER !!" he wrote, attaching a print article discussing his exit.
In his latest post, Bachchan made the point again and wrote, "Ji nahin huzoor, main kaam se retire nahin ho raha hoon; Angrezi mein iska matlab hota hai main ab sone jaa raha hoon. Aur wahan maanyavar aapko aane ka nimantran nahin hai. (No sir, I am not retiring from work any time soon; (retire) in English means going to sleep. And you are not invited there)."
Bachchan's KBC career and work front
Bachchan has fronted the quiz reality show since 2000. Aside from a one-year stint by Shah Rukh Khan in 2007, the actor has steered the broadcast throughout its run.
On the work front, his last outing was the 2024 film Vettaiyan with Rajinikanth. Before that, he starred in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan, among others.
He also served as the narrator for Farhan Akhtar's 120 Bahadur.
Big B will next be seen in Kalki 2898 AD: Part 2, where he will reprise his role as Ashwatthama. The sequel will also bring back Prabhas as Bhairava and Kamal Haasan as Supreme Yaskin.