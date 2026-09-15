Who Is Aneurin Donald? Meet England’s Latest T20I Debutant After Stunning County Form

Long before his England call-up, Donald had already produced one of county cricket's most extraordinary innings. Playing for Glamorgan against Derbyshire in 2016, the teenager blasted 234 runs from only 136 balls, reaching his double century in 123 deliveries to equal the then record for the fastest first-class double hundred. Remarkably, it was his maiden County Championship century, and the innings immediately established him as one of the brightest young batting talents in Britain.