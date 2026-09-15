'Ridiculous': Michael Holding Launches Scathing Attack On Pakistan Over Imran Khan's Treatment

Michael Holding backs 21 former international captains' appeal for better treatment of jailed former Pakistan captain Imran Khan
Holding recalls his association with Khan during his cancer hospital fundraising efforts in London
The West Indies legend calls Khan's treatment “ridiculous” and urges that he be treated like any other human being
Michael Holding has broken his silence on the treatment of former Pakistan captain Imran Khan, throwing his support behind calls for the jailed cricketer-turned-politician to be given proper medical care and treated humanely.
The West Indies legend has deliberately stayed away from the political aspects of Khan's imprisonment, but said his own association with the former Pakistan captain gives him reason to be deeply concerned about his current situation.
Holding's comments come after 21 former international captains appealed to the Pakistan government over Khan's prison conditions. The former Pakistan prime minister has been incarcerated since 2023, while concerns surrounding his health and access to medical treatment have continued to grow.
The issue received further attention during Pakistan's tour of England when Khan's sons spoke publicly about their father's condition. They alleged that they had been denied permission to meet him and claimed that authorities had also refused him access to treatment at a private hospital.
For Holding, the issue goes beyond cricket or politics. The former fast bowler said he knows Khan personally and recalled spending time with him during the latter's fundraising campaign in London for a cancer hospital in Pakistan.
"I'll mention one name, Imran Khan, but you probably don't want to go down the political route, and I don't want to either, but that's a sad story. It has become one of the former Pakistan captain's defining legacies. I played with Imran, I wouldn't say I played a lot. I played some one-day games with him. I played county cricket, a few games against Imran, but apart from playing with Imran, I have spent time with Imran," Holding said during a chat with Sports Now.
Holding said those interactions gave him an insight into Khan's personality away from the cricket field. He recalled accompanying Khan as he sought financial support in London for the cancer hospital project.
"When Imran was going around London looking to garner funds for that cancer hospital, I went around with him, I tried to support him as best as I possibly could, where that was concerned. So I know the man, and I know exactly what type of person that he is. And it's extremely sad to see the situation now and what is going on with Imran Khan," the 72-year-old recalled.
The West Indies great also endorsed the intervention made by the former international captains. While he admitted that he was unsure whether their letter would have any impact on the authorities, Holding said the appeal for humane treatment was justified.
"I am in total support of the captains who wrote that letter. I don't know what effect it will have, but I am in total support of trying to get the man to be treated just like another human being. You don't treat human beings that way. People who have committed murder aren't treated that way. So I don't see the reason why this man should be treated that way," Holding said.
Holding further highlighted Khan's stature beyond Pakistan, pointing out the former cricketer's immense global recognition. He stopped short of directly attributing Khan's treatment to jealousy but questioned the circumstances surrounding his continued detention.
"I don't know if there's jealousy involved in this, because Imran Khan. I don't think there's a Pakistani who is more well-known around the world than Imran Khan. That is ridiculous, the way the man is being treated," he added.
Khan's situation has therefore continued to draw attention from prominent figures in the international cricket fraternity, with Holding now becoming the latest former cricketer to publicly call for better treatment of the former Pakistan captain.