‘This Isn’t Politics’: Former West indies Legend Breaks Silence On Imran Khan, Makes Emotional Appeal For Medical Care

Brian Lara has backed Imran Khan, calling for proper, independent medical care and humane treatment for the former Pakistan captain
Lara said his respect for Khan was “instant and lasting”, despite the two legends crossing paths only a handful of times on the cricket field
The West Indies great joined Kapil Dev and other former international captains in stressing that the appeal is about “basic humanity”, not politics
Former West Indies captain Brian Lara has thrown his weight behind the growing appeal for better medical care and humane treatment for former Pakistan captain Imran Khan, saying the issue should be viewed through the lens of basic humanity rather than politics.
Lara made his position clear in an Instagram post on Saturday, recalling his respect for Khan despite the pair crossing paths only a handful of times during their playing careers. His intervention comes after a group of former international captains, including India greats Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar, renewed their appeal for Khan to receive proper medical attention while in custody.
Lara: ‘This Isn’t Politics’
Lara said his respect for Khan was “instant and lasting” despite their limited meetings on the cricket field. The West Indies great said he was struggling to understand how a player who once represented hope and inspiration for an entire country could now find himself in circumstances where questions were being raised about his care.
“I stand with my fellow former captains in asking that he receive proper, independent medical care and the dignity every human being deserves,” Lara wrote.
He ended his message by making clear that his intervention was not intended as a political statement.
“This isn't politics. It's basic humanity for a legend of our game,” Lara said.
The former West Indies captain’s comments come amid concerns surrounding the 73-year-old Khan’s health. A group of 21 former international captains recently wrote to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, calling for a court-directed medical assessment to be completed and for any treatment recommended by doctors to be provided without delay.
Kapil Dev And Former Captains Step Up
The latest appeal follows an earlier intervention by 14 former captains in February. The new letter expanded the group to 21, with prominent names including Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Greg Chappell, Allan Border, Clive Lloyd, Michael Atherton, Nasser Hussain and Steve Waugh among the signatories.
Kapil has separately spoken about his long-standing friendship with Khan, insisting that the request is simply for him to receive proper facilities and medical care.
“We want him to get the best treatment. What else are we asking for? We are not asking for anything else,” Kapil said.
The former captains have called for an independent assessment involving Khan’s personal doctors, uninterrupted weekly family visits and prompt implementation of any recommended treatment. Their appeal follows concerns over Khan’s reported health problems, including alleged loss of vision in his right eye.