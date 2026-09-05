Matthew Hayden Explains Why Dinesh Karthik Would Be A ‘Really Good Choice’ For CSK

Matthew Hayden has recommended Dinesh Karthik for CSK's vacant head coach role after Stephen Fleming's departure
Hayden believes Karthik's coaching experience and Tamil Nadu roots make him a strong fit for CSK
Karthik's association with RCB could make the move difficult, with no indication yet that CSK have approached him
Former Chennai Super Kings star Matthew Hayden has recommended Dinesh Karthik for the franchise's vacant head coach position following Stephen Fleming's departure, pointing to the former India wicketkeeper's coaching experience and strong connection with Tamil Nadu.
Karthik is currently the batting coach and mentor at Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where he has been part of both of the franchise's IPL title winning campaigns.
While a move away from RCB could be difficult given his standing within the team, Hayden believes Karthik would be a strong choice for CSK.
“Well, I feel like Dinesh Karthik would be a really good choice for CSK," Hayden said while speaking on Wisden Cricket podcast.
Karthik has gained coaching experience after his playing career and has worked alongside some of the most respected names in the game. Hayden highlighted his exposure to coaches such as Andy Flower, who has enjoyed success both as a player and coach.
“He has been kind of under the tutelage of other world-class coaches, including names like Andy Flower, for example, who have had very successful playing and coaching careers.”
Hayden also believes Karthik's roots in Tamil Nadu would make him an especially suitable candidate for CSK. Karthik has represented and captained Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket and has a strong understanding of the state's cricketing culture.
The former Australia batter feels that local familiarity could be particularly valuable for CSK, given the franchise's longstanding association with Tamil Nadu.
“But being a local Tamil boy, I feel like that is a really important piece. It’s not a must have, but for Tamil Nadu cricket in particular, I just felt like CSK has always been backed by the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association. So I feel like some local flavour would be the next best step for CSK."
Hayden also pointed towards the role local players can play in an IPL setup, particularly when foreign coaches are working with younger cricketers. According to him, having someone familiar with the local environment can help bridge language and communication gaps between the coaching staff and players.
He contrasted CSK's approach with Gujarat Titans, who have embraced several players from Tamil Nadu. Hayden suggested that a stronger local connection could be useful for CSK as they look to develop their next generation of players.
Karthik's experience working with batters could also be relevant to CSK's needs. The franchise are entering a transition period and will need to develop younger players, an area in which Karthik has built a reputation during his coaching stint with RCB.
There is also an existing relationship between Karthik and MS Dhoni, who continues to wield considerable influence at CSK. The two played together for India during their international careers, meaning Karthik is already familiar with the former India captain.
However, Hayden's recommendation does not indicate that CSK have approached Karthik or that he is under consideration for the role. Karthik remains part of the RCB setup and has a strong relationship with the franchise after being involved in both of their title winning seasons.
For Hayden, though, Karthik's coaching exposure, understanding of batters and connection with Tamil Nadu make him a compelling candidate to consider as CSK look beyond Fleming.