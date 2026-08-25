James Blunt Dismisses Rumours Of Inappropriate Encounter With Hayden Panettiere

Former child star Hayden Panettiere died on August 16. She was 36.
In her memoir, she has spoken of a disturbing boat encounter with a renowned British singer.
James Blunt, whose name has come up in rumours as being the alleged man, has shared an article that refutes the claims.
James Blunt has addressed the rumours that he had an inappropriate experience with a teenage Hayden Panettiere aboard a boat years ago. The English singer-songwriter shared a piece titled “Hayden Panettiere and James Blunt – An Internet Lynching” from the WTF With Dean Piper Substack on X Monday, which counters the speculation. Panettiere died just days before her 37th birthday. She was found unresponsive in an apartment building.
In her 2026 memoir published in May, This Is Me, Panettiere recounted being introduced to a “a famous thirty-something British singer-songwriter lying in a bed” on a boat, where her friend said, “I want you to get in bed with him. He has a huge dick.” The late actress was 18 years old at the time and described the traumatic aftermath.
Hayden Panettiere's Yacht Account
“My thoughts were a blur, but I’d spent my life trusting that others had my best interests at heart. Being ‘managed’ was routine, to the point where I lost faith in my intuition,” she wrote. “I could feel my heart pounding, as I settled in underneath the sheets, I disassociated. My body no longer felt like my own. The shock was so great it didn’t even occur to me to say no.”
Years later, the pics of Blunt and Panettiere together on a boat sparked the rumors that the You’re Beautiful singer was the man Panettiere was alluding to. But Piper insisted that the timeline of the two’s interaction doesn’t align.
Dean Piper's Rebuttal
“Guys, it only takes the smallest of AI searches to find out that in May 2009, when the pictures of Blunt and Panettiere were taken, she was 19, almost 20. So, if the incident happened when she was 18, Blunt’s not your guy to start with.”
Blunt shared the article on X in apparent agreement on Monday, merely adding, “👀” to the post.
Piper added, “And as she says she hadn’t met the man before the incident, and that she fled the boat immediately after, it takes nothing to work out that the cabin incident was the first and last time she met the man.”