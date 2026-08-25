James Blunt Dismisses Rumours Of Inappropriate Encounter With Hayden Panettiere

Hayden Panettiere's Yacht Account

“My thoughts were a blur, but I’d spent my life trusting that others had my best interests at heart. Being ‘managed’ was routine, to the point where I lost faith in my intuition,” she wrote. “I could feel my heart pounding, as I settled in underneath the sheets, I disassociated. My body no longer felt like my own. The shock was so great it didn’t even occur to me to say no.”