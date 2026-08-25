Kangana Ranaut Slams Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan Ad, Calls It 'Intentionally Creepy'

Kriti's reply to trolls

Kriti gave a befitting reply to trolls in a note that read: "The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear, it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions. Rakshabandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other. We know we can protect each other no less than a brother would have. We pray for each other's health, happiness & long life."