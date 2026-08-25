Kangana Ranaut Slams Kriti Sanon's Raksha Bandhan Ad, Calls It 'Intentionally Creepy'

Kangana Ranaut criticised a Raksha Bandhan ad featuring actor Kriti Sanon.
The commercial faced severe social media backlash over Kriti Sanon's outfit.
Kangana, without taking her name questioned the styling choice, asking why anyone would tie a rakhi in a "bikini".
Actress Kriti Sanon has sparked controversy for her recent Raksha Bandhan ad. She was criticised for her outfit which many felt was inappropriate for the occasion. Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut also criticised Sanon on Instagram without naming her.
About Kriti Sanon's Rakhi ad row
The promotional video shows the Cocktail 2 actor wearing a draped skirt and a cape. She paired the outfit with an off-white blouse styled like a bralette.
The commercial triggered online anger. Many internet users claimed the campaign insulted traditional festivals, while several commentators labeled Sanon's attire as "skimpy".
Kangana slams outfit choice
Ranaut weighed in on the controversy through her Instagram Story. Although she did not explicitly name Sanon, she directed her remarks at the jewellery brand advertisement.
"It's a wonderful time to be a woman, our closets are full of variety of clothes, today's woman is a global woman, from cocktail dresses to lehenga cholis, jeans to saris, bikinis to salwar kameez, from all the options that are available to us today why would you tie your brother a Rakhi in your bikini/ undergarments? Where are all your styling options?" Ranaut said.
In the same Instagram Story, she labelled the advertisement "intentionally creepy".
The advertisement faced further online backlash for showing Sanon tying a traditional rakhi to a dog after it barks at her.
Kriti's reply to trolls
Kriti gave a befitting reply to trolls in a note that read: "The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear, it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions. Rakshabandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other. We know we can protect each other no less than a brother would have. We pray for each other's health, happiness & long life."
She added, "And for us, this prayer and promise extends to our dogs too! Afterall, they are family! Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear?? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman's respect for her culture is measured with just her clothes!! Culture & Traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!"