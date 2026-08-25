Kangana Ranaut slams Taapsee Pannu, Sonu Sood And Rakhi Sawant: ‘Enough Is Enough’

What Kangana Ranaut said about Taapsee, Sonu and others

Kangana said she regularly encounters people who comment on her, specifically referring to Ashutosh Rana, Sonu Sood, Rakhi Sawant and Taapsee Pannu. She accused Rana of saying she “bark like a dog”, while claiming Sood had told her to learn how to behave. Rakhi, she alleged, had made vulgar comments about her character, while Taapsee had insulted her parents, upbringing and background.