Kangana Ranaut slams Taapsee Pannu, Sonu Sood And Rakhi Sawant: ‘Enough Is Enough’

Kangana Ranaut named Taapsee Pannu, Sonu Sood and Rakhi Sawant directly.
Her latest comments revive several ongoing Bollywood controversies involving the actor.
Kangana previously sparked backlash over her ‘Generation Gutter’ remarks.
Kangana Ranaut has once again hit back at several Bollywood personalities who have criticised her in recent months. The actor and BJP MP named Taapsee Pannu, Sonu Sood, Rakhi Sawant and Ashutosh Rana while speaking to paparazzi on Monday, saying she would not accept advice from people she believes have not matched her success.
What Kangana Ranaut said about Taapsee, Sonu and others
Kangana said she regularly encounters people who comment on her, specifically referring to Ashutosh Rana, Sonu Sood, Rakhi Sawant and Taapsee Pannu. She accused Rana of saying she “bark like a dog”, while claiming Sood had told her to learn how to behave. Rakhi, she alleged, had made vulgar comments about her character, while Taapsee had insulted her parents, upbringing and background.
Kangana then delivered a blunt message to those who have criticised her. “I have only one message for these people. Agar mere saman 1% bhi life mein success nahi kama paaye ho toh main aap ka koi bhi gyaan nahi sunungi. Sab fail, bilkul unwanted log jo hai mujhe jab dekho chaar gaaliyan dete rahte hai,” she said.
Kangana’s ongoing feud with Taapsee Pannu
Kangana and Taapsee’s long-running public feud intensified again recently after Taapsee commented on Kangana’s upbringing. In now-deleted Instagram Stories, Kangana called Taapsee a “sasti copy” and accused her of ridiculing her family background.
The actor has also clashed with Sonu Sood over her recent remarks about Gen Z. Sood had described her “Generation Gutter” comment as “very shameful” and said young people should be spoken about with respect.
Rakhi Sawant had also criticised Kangana over her controversial claim that India received independence in 2014. Meanwhile, Kangana had previously taken a dig at Baba Ramdev after he questioned her character.
Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Generation Gutter’ controversy
Kangana had sparked controversy weeks ago after targeting sections of Gen Z and women involved in student protests at Jantar Mantar. She described them as “Generation Gutter” and accused them of adopting Westernised mindsets.
She later changed her tone, calling Gen Z India’s biggest strength and praising the generation as ambassadors of the country’s culture and identity.