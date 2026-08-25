Lollapalooza India 2027: Dates, Venue, Tickets, All You Need To Know About The Music Festival

Lollapalooza India is scheduled to host its fifth edition in January 2027.
The upcoming music festival will feature four stages and deliver more than 20 hours of live performances, though the artist line-up is yet to be revealed.
Here are the details of the much-awaited music festival.
Lollapalooza India 2027 is back with its fifth edition. The much-awaited music festival was announced on Tuesday (August 25). Lollapalooza India 2027 line-up is not announced yet. Here's all you need to know about Lollapalooza India 2027 dates and venue.
Where is Lollapalooza India 2027 happening?
Like the previous year, Lollapalooza India returns to Mumbai in January 2027. The music festival will take place at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse on January 23 and 24.
Organisers stated the event will feature four stages and over 20 hours of live performances. More details are expected later.
How to get tickets for Lollapalooza India 2027?
Ticket sales open with an exclusive pre-sale for RuPay Credit Card holders. This begins at 11 am IST on August 30 on BookMyShow.
Early bird tickets go on sale September 2. The booking window opens at 11 am IST on BookMyShow for the general public.
Early Bird tickets tend to move quickly, especially before the lineup is announced.
A Record-Breaking Legacy
Past editions of Lollapalooza India featured major international performers. Last edition was headlined by Linkin Park, who made their India debut. American rapper and singer Playboi Carti known for Magnolia, Sky and Stop Breathing, LANY, Calum Scott, Sammy Virji, Fujii Kaze, and rock band Mother Mother were also part of the fourth edition of Lollapalooza India.
Other performers included YUNGBLUD, Grammy-nominated Kehlani, and Knock2.
Dragons, The Strokes, Sting, OneRepublic, Jonas Brothers, Green Day, Shawn Mendes, Louis Tomlinson also performed in the music festival. Indian artists such as DIVINE, Hanumankind, Prateek Kuhad, Bloodywood, Nucleya and Talwiinder have also performed.
The 2026 edition recorded the largest crowds.
According to a Live Nation survey, nearly two-thirds of the 2026 attendees travelled from outside Mumbai to attend the festival. The survey reported that 97% of festival-goers plan to return for future editions.
Beyond the Music
The festival will also feature the Lolla Food Park alongside various art installations and other festival experiences. Organisers informed that the event will maintain its accessibility and sustainability initiatives.
These provisions include PWD viewing platforms, wheelchair-friendly infrastructure and gender-neutral washrooms. Free hydration stations and dedicated help desks will also be provided for attendees.