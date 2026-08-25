Gunmaaster G9 Teaser: Emraan Hashmi’s Love Story Gets A Rough Action Twist

After the emotional success of Awarapan 2, Emraan Hashmi is ready to enter a very different world with Gunmaaster G9. The teaser introduces him as a man consumed by love, but this time heartbreak quickly gives way to violence, guns and a bloody fight to reach the woman he loves. Directed by Aditya Datt, the action-romance also stars Genelia Deshmukh, Aparshakti Khurana and debutant Abhishek Singh.