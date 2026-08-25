Gunmaaster G9 Teaser: Emraan Hashmi’s Love Story Gets A Rough Action Twist

Gunmaaster G9 brings Emraan Hashmi back into action after Awarapan 2.
The film reunites Emraan Hashmi, Aditya Datt and Himesh Reshammiya.
Gunmaaster G9 clashes with Ayushmann Khurrana’s Yeh Prem Mol Liya.
After the emotional success of Awarapan 2, Emraan Hashmi is ready to enter a very different world with Gunmaaster G9. The teaser introduces him as a man consumed by love, but this time heartbreak quickly gives way to violence, guns and a bloody fight to reach the woman he loves. Directed by Aditya Datt, the action-romance also stars Genelia Deshmukh, Aparshakti Khurana and debutant Abhishek Singh.
Gunmaaster G9 teaser promises romance and brutal action
The teaser establishes Emraan’s character as someone willing to face death for his love. In one intense dialogue, his character says, “Mujhe chahe duniya ki sabse buri maut dena, mere jism ke tukde tukde kar dena aur kawwo ko khilwa dena, par Mahadev se itni hi vinti hai ki jab tak mai apn e ishq ki dehleez tak na pahunch jaun, meri sansein mat lena.”
The glimpse also hints at the film’s larger-than-life treatment. Emraan is seen wielding a revolver while Aparshakti appears to bring an unpredictable and quirky energy to the story. Genelia plays the woman at the centre of his devotion.
The Gunmaaster G9 teaser was released digitally on August 25 and will also be screened in theatres alongside Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.
Emraan Hashmi reunites with Himesh Reshammiya
The film marks a reunion between Emraan, director Aditya Datt and composer Himesh Reshammiya nearly 20 years after Aashiq Banaya Aapne and Dil Diya Hai. Their return together adds a strong 2000s nostalgia factor to the project.
Gunmaaster G9 release date and box-office clash
Gunmaaster G9 is scheduled to release in theatres on November 27. It will face a box-office clash with Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari’s family romance Yeh Prem Mol Liya, creating an unusual battle between brothers Ayushmann and Aparshakti.