Anna Paquin And Melissa Gilbert Demand Better Child Star Protection In Hollywood

Former child star Hayden Panettiere died at 36.
Anna Paquin and Melissa Gilbert have called for better structural resources in Hollywood for child stars.
There has been a spate of deaths of former child actors in these recent months.
In the wake of the death of actor Hayden Panettiere, fellow former child star Anna Paquin lashed out against Hollywood’s callous treatment of its young female actors. Panettiere's tragic death at 36 comes in an alarming procession, joining other former child stars who have passed within the last 18 months.
“It’s not a coincidence that so many former, specifically pre-sexualized female, child ‘stars’ have profoundly sad lives and untimely ends,” Paquin wrote in the post, before alluding to the deaths of Panettiere, Michelle Trachtenberg and Daveigh Chase. “We were not as protected by the ‘systems’ that look great on paper, as we are supposed to be. RIP HP, MT, DC and too many others.” Paquin shot to popularity and critical success with her film debut in 1993’s The Piano, which fetched her an Oscar for best supporting actress. She was 11.
Anna Paquin Comments on Hayden Panettiere's Passing
"It’s a strange small club we belong to and you are worthy of support no matter how our industry makes us feel,” Paquin added. “Literally DM me. I believe you and I will stand by your side. You aren’t alone. Let’s have each other’s backs. It might make public disclosure less terrifying.”
Melissa Gilbert is also rallying for systemic change.
In her Substack essay, The Little House on the Prairie star asserted that Hollywood has pitched obscenely high, ruthless expectations for young performers. “One of the most universal assets and ultimate liabilities I hear about child actors is that they ‘Deliver no matter what.’” They are referred to as ‘soldiers,’ ‘Machines,’ ‘Pros,’” she wrote. “Saying ‘no’ is something child actors are discouraged from doing. Lest they seem difficult.”
Melissa Gilbert On Hollywood's Treatment Of Child Stars
Gilbert insisted that child actors are not just miniature adults. “These young professionals are children, and we should make sure they are allowed to be children,” she said. “They should be allowed to say ‘no.’ Not push through physical or emotional pain. Not be made to support their entire families. And most certainly not to be followed everywhere they go by cameras, phones and prying, exploitive eyes.”
She also called for stronger, consistent mental health resources. “Mental health care is available for corporate, tech, public sector and government workers, but for performers it is only available if one qualifies for health insurance based on earnings,” she said. “We need to work with the studios and networks to establish accessible free mental health support for all child actors as they transition into young adulthood. That can only be accomplished with industry-wide cooperation.”
Seven months ago, her husband, Timothy Busfield, was accused of inappropriately touching twin 11-year-old boys whom he worked with on Fox’s The Cleaning Lady between November 2022 and the spring of 2024. He pleaded not guilty to the charges. Gilbert defended her husband.