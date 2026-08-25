Anna Paquin And Melissa Gilbert Demand Better Child Star Protection In Hollywood

“It’s not a coincidence that so many former, specifically pre-sexualized female, child ‘stars’ have profoundly sad lives and untimely ends,” Paquin wrote in the post, before alluding to the deaths of Panettiere, Michelle Trachtenberg and Daveigh Chase. “We were not as protected by the ‘systems’ that look great on paper, as we are supposed to be. RIP HP, MT, DC and too many others.” Paquin shot to popularity and critical success with her film debut in 1993’s The Piano, which fetched her an Oscar for best supporting actress. She was 11.