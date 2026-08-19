David Krumholtz, Oppenheimer Star, Quits Acting

David Krumholtz has quit acting.
The Supergirl actor announced his decision on social media.
He admitted being exasperated with doing roles that exploited his talent for "drastically diminishing returns".
David Krumholtz is retreating from Hollywood after the actor from Supergirl and Oppenheimer put out a slew of social media posts.
Krumholtz, who also featured in Addams Family Values wrote, “I kinda sorta put my acting career on hold the other day. It’s been something I’ve been petrified to do for years. Specifically, the fear was that I’d go broke and not be able to handle being out of the game.”
David Krumholtz Announces Retirement From Acting
The post stressed he “sent the definitive email” that is going to put his career on hold for now. “A huge wave of relief washed over me. Not sure what I’m going to do for money instead, or how I’m going to do it, but I just removed a humongous burden, one that I truly didn’t fathom the weight of until it was gone. Frustrated, fed up, fried,” he wrote.
Krumholtz went on to elaborate in his post, “It became clear to me this year, that if I were to continue fighting for parts (what I used to call ‘auditioning’), I’d be doing so for roles that exploit my talent and reputation for a drastically diminishing return. Exploitative art isn’t art. And artists deserve a fair pay percentage for work that assists their employers in making profits. I came up in a time where movie studios and TV networks, no matter how big, were still mom & pop store entities.”
Krumholtz ended his extensive thread with appreciation.
“Gotta be grateful for all I’ve been given the opportunity to accomplish, for the folks who believed in me. It’s been a breathtaking ride, truly,” he wrote. “It’s been more than one big dream come true. And I slayed it. It healed [a lot] in me. It humbled me. I needed it. I’d be dead if I had never become an actor. I’m certain of that. And now, new life.”
He later deleted the posts that lamented his frustration with getting jobs in Hollywood. He's also known for his work on 10 Things I Hate About You, Superbad, Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle, The Slums of Beverly Hills, This Is the End, Ray, The Ballad of Buster Scruggs and The Santa Clause.