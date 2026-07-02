Original Supergirl Star Helen Slater Praises Milly Alcock's Version

Helen Slater shared her opinion on the new Supergirl.
She was generous in her praise of Milly Alcock.
Slater also strongly pushed for radical bids in new interpretations.
Helen Slater has revealed her thoughts on the latest version of Supergirl. The actress, who made her debut as Kara Zor-El in 1984's Supergirl, opened up on Craig Gillespie's new movie about the DC hero starring Milly Alcock. “I loved the new Supergirl film,” Slater told The Hollywood Reporter. “I thought Milly Alcock was astonishing — fierce, strong and great comic timing!”
Slater had no reservations on reimaginative spins for the new movie. "My understanding is that these myths should be changing," she said. "We want reinterpretations. That keeps it alive and keeps it going. It echoes what's happening in the culture right now. It's fun that it evolves and keeps developing."
The Original Supergirl
Slater's Supergirl movie was as a spinoff of the '70s and '80s Superman series starring Christopher Reeve as the Man of Steel. Slater also disclosed she was originally signed to a three-film contract. Unfortunately, those sequels were grounded after the 1984 film underperformed. “I know it didn’t do well because we didn’t make the second and third film,” Slater shared. The original film also missed out on a cameo from Christopher Reeve’s Superman, but Slater still walked away with a lifelong bond. “I became friends with him, and he was just the loveliest person on the planet,” Slater said. “There was no ill will or strangeness — just a sweet, very protective, mentor-y kind of person for me.”
Details On The New Supergirl
Milly Alcock secured the role of Supergirl after screen tests conducted by DC Studios co-bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran. The actor's breakout performance as young Rhaenyra Targaryen in the HBO series House of the Dragon paved the way for her blockbuster casting, proving her ability to carry a major franchise. Directed by Craig Gillespie and written by Ana Nogueira, the film is based on Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, the comic series written by Tom King and illustrated by Bilquis Evely. After her father is murdered and the one responsible is still at large, a young alien girl named Ruthye Marye Knoll seeks out Supergirl to aid her on a vicious mission. She wants revenge, and if Supergirl doesn’t help her, she’ll do it herself, whatever the cost.