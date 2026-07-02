Original Supergirl Star Helen Slater Praises Milly Alcock's Version

Slater's Supergirl movie was as a spinoff of the '70s and '80s Superman series starring Christopher Reeve as the Man of Steel. Slater also disclosed she was originally signed to a three-film contract. Unfortunately, those sequels were grounded after the 1984 film underperformed. “I know it didn’t do well because we didn’t make the second and third film,” Slater shared. The original film also missed out on a cameo from Christopher Reeve’s Superman, but Slater still walked away with a lifelong bond. “I became friends with him, and he was just the loveliest person on the planet,” Slater said. “There was no ill will or strangeness — just a sweet, very protective, mentor-y kind of person for me.”