'Your Art Has No Value': Imran Khan On Actors Who Stay Apolitical Amid CJP Student Protests

Imran Khan has been actively supporting the student protestors.
He has also joined the students and youth in Mumbai protest.
The actor slammed 'apolitical' actors amid the CJP-led protests.
Several Bollywood actors and singers have extended solidarity with student protesters by posting in support of the CJP-led protests. Some even joined the protests in Delhi and Mumbai. Imran Khan, Rasika Dugal, and Ayesha Khan, among others, joined the CJP-led protest in Mumbai.
Imran Khan, who has been actively supporting the student protest march, was asked about actors who have chosen to remain apolitical amid the protests.
Imran Khan on apolitical actors
When Imran was asked by an aspiring actor about actors who believe that art is not political. he said, "True art is going to have an individual artist point of you embedded within it, and as part of our human nature, we are going to have opinion and perspective that we hold through to ourselves . If you can’t stand by your opinions and if you do not pour your own heart into your art, your art has no value."
Backs student protestors
Recently, he expressed his displeasure over police lathi-charge against students, saying that the system had already failed them. He wrote, "Something broke in me today. Watching as police gassed and battered student protestors… how could I make sense of this? These students who worked hard, only to be failed by the system. These people who asked to be heard, only to be met with silence. These citizens who stood up to show what matters to them… beaten down and disowned by the establishment."
"Are these not the children of Mother India? If not them, for whom do we build, and whose future do we claim to protect? Those who demand ‘organisation’ from students protesting education reform, but don’t apply such lofty standards of accountability to established authority; bootlickers, one and all," he added.
About the CJP protest
The CJP-led student protest has been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leak and other examination irregularities. Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who also joined the movement, is on a hunger strike for the past 26 days.