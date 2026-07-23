'Your Art Has No Value': Imran Khan On Actors Who Stay Apolitical Amid CJP Student Protests

Imran Khan on apolitical actors

When Imran was asked by an aspiring actor about actors who believe that art is not political. he said, "True art is going to have an individual artist point of you embedded within it, and as part of our human nature, we are going to have opinion and perspective that we hold through to ourselves . If you can’t stand by your opinions and if you do not pour your own heart into your art, your art has no value."