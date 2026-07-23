India Vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I: Why Are Zimbabwe Wearing Their Iconic 1992 World Cup Jersey?

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Zimbabwe revived its iconic 1992 World Cup jersey against India in the first T20I, while India's bowlers restricted the hosts to 125/7, setting up a target of 126 runs

India Vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I, Zim Retro Jersey
Zimbabwe's players line up in their retro 1992 World Cup-inspired red jerseys for the national anthem before the first T20I against India at Harare Sports Club, paying tribute to a landmark era in the nation's cricket history. Photo: X/ZimCricketv
Summary of this article

  • Zimbabwe wore a special 1992 World Cup-inspired jersey to celebrate the nation's cricketing heritage

  • India restricted Zimbabwe to 125/7, with Mayank Yadav and Prince Yadav claiming two wickets each

  • Wessly Madhevere's 39 was Zimbabwe's highest score as India were set a target of 126

Zimbabwe made a nostalgic statement before the first T20I against India at the Harare Sports Club on Thursday by taking the field in a special retro-inspired jersey instead of their regular kit. The hosts revived the iconic red design worn during the 1992 ICC Cricket World Cup, catching the attention of fans even before the first ball was bowled.

The throwback jersey was introduced by Zimbabwe Cricket as a tribute to one of the most memorable chapters in the nation's cricket history. The 1992 World Cup, jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand, was the first edition to feature coloured clothing, replacing the traditional white kits in One-Day Internationals.

Although Zimbabwe managed just one win in eight matches and missed out on the knockout stage, the tournament remains a landmark moment for the Chevrons, making the retro jersey a fitting nod to their heritage.

Why the 1992 World Cup Jersey Holds Special Significance

The vintage jersey represents far more than a change in design. It celebrates Zimbabwe's place in cricket's transition to the coloured-kit era and honours a generation of players who helped establish the nation on the international stage. The move also follows the growing trend of international teams reviving classic kits to reconnect with their history and supporters.

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Fans quickly noticed the retro outfit when captain Sikandar Raza walked out for the toss, with many taking to social media to praise Zimbabwe Cricket for bringing back one of the country's most iconic jerseys.

India Restrict Zimbabwe to 125/7 After Disciplined Bowling Display

The nostalgic jersey, however, did not inspire a big total as India produced a clinical performance with the ball to restrict Zimbabwe to 125/7 in 20 overs. Fast bowler Mayank Yadav made an immediate impact by dismissing Brian Bennett for a golden duck with the very first ball of the innings before adding the wicket of Dion Myers to finish with impressive figures of 2/18.

Also Check: India Vs Zimbabwe Highlights, 1st T20I

Zimbabwe struggled for momentum after the early blows. Wessly Madhevere top-scored with 39 off 34 balls, while Tadiwanashe Marumani remained unbeaten on 27 from 20 deliveries to help the hosts recover. Ryan Burl chipped in with 26, but captain Sikandar Raza managed only four runs before falling to Shivam Dube. Extras contributed 12 runs to the innings.

India's bowling effort was well supported by Prince Yadav (2/19), while Shivam Dube (1/32) and Ravi Bishnoi (1/24) picked up a wicket each. Having kept Zimbabwe to a below-par total.

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