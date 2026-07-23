In Photos: Jammu and Kashmir Reels Under Heavy Rain as Flooding and Landslides Disrupt Life
Relentless rainfall has triggered flash floods, landslides, and widespread disruption across parts of Jammu and Kashmir. This photo gallery captures inundated roads, damaged homes, rescue operations, and the challenges faced by residents as authorities respond to the impact of the severe weather
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