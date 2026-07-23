In Photos: Jammu and Kashmir Reels Under Heavy Rain as Flooding and Landslides Disrupt Life

Relentless rainfall has triggered flash floods, landslides, and widespread disruption across parts of Jammu and Kashmir. This photo gallery captures inundated roads, damaged homes, rescue operations, and the challenges faced by residents as authorities respond to the impact of the severe weather

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:
Published at:
Jammu and Kashmir weather forecast
A damaged embankment along a swollen stream following floods and rainfall, in Khag area, Budgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, Wednesday, July 22, 2026. | Photo: PTI/S Irfan
1/9
J&K weather warning
People stand near a road damaged by a landslide following heavy rainfall, in Baramulla district, Jammu and Kashmir, Wednesday, July 22, 2026. | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/9
Kashmir cloudburst news
People look at the earthmoving machines clearing an overflowing stream following floods and rainfall, in Khag area, Budgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, Wednesday, July 22, 2026. | Photo: PTI/S Irfan
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/9
SDRF rescue operations Kashmir
An SDRF officer monitors the swollen Chenab River following a rise in the water level due to continuous rainfall, in Doda district, Jammu and Kashmir, Wednesday, July 22, 2026. Authorities intensified monitoring and urged people to stay away from riverbanks, streams and seasonal nullahs as a precaution. | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/9
Srinagar Kashmir heavy rain
Water gushes through the opened gates of the Salal Dam as the Chenab river swells amid heavy rainfall, in Reasi district, Jammu and Kashmir. | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/9
Jammu and Kashmir weather forecast
Army personnel conduct a rescue, search and relief operation in a flood-hit area of Rajouri and Poonch districts in Jammu and Kashmir. | Photo: Handout via PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/9
J&K weather advisory
A view of the swollen Chenab River following incessant monsoon rains, in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, Tuesday, July 21, 2026. Continuous rainfall over the past 48 hours has led to a sharp rise in the river's water level, prompting controlled water discharge from downstream reservoirs, including the Baglihar and Salal dams. | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/9
Jammu Srinagar highway road status
Stranded devotees gather outside the Darshani Deodi as the Vaishno Devi Yatra remains temporarily suspended due to inclement weather, at Karta in Reasi, Tuesday, July 21, 2026. | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/9
Poonch heavy rainfall update
Restoration work underway on the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch National Highway following a landslide, near Shiendara village, in Poonch, Tuesday, July 21, 2026. | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/9
Jammu Kashmir flash floods
Damaged vehicles lie in a debris-strewn area following landslides and heavy rain, in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, Monday, July 20, 2026. | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories