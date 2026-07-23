Sabarimala Gold Theft: Travancore Devaswom Board President PS Prasanth Taken Into Custody

Prasanth, who served as TDB president during a critical period, has strongly defended the Board’s actions. In a Facebook post following the development, he asserted that the Board had acted with complete honesty and transparency and had played a key role in bringing the theft case to light. He alleged that the inclusion of the Board and its officials among the accused is a result of “political pressure.” “We will fully cooperate with the case being conducted under the supervision of the Hon’ble Court. However, we will also expose the political moves behind this,” Prasanth stated.