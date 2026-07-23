Sabarimala Gold Theft: Travancore Devaswom Board President PS Prasanth Taken Into Custody

Former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) President PS Prasanth taken into custody from his Thiruvananthapuram residence in connection with the 2019 Sabarimala gold theft case.
Prasanth claims the Board acted with honesty and transparency, and his implication is due to “political pressure.”
He vows full cooperation with the court-supervised probe while promising to expose alleged political motives.
In a significant development in the long-running Sabarimala gold theft case, former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) President PS Prasanth was taken into custody from his residence in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, July 23, 2026. The arrest relates to the 2019 theft of gold ornaments and valuables from the famous Sabarimala temple in Kerala.
Prasanth, who served as TDB president during a critical period, has strongly defended the Board’s actions. In a Facebook post following the development, he asserted that the Board had acted with complete honesty and transparency and had played a key role in bringing the theft case to light. He alleged that the inclusion of the Board and its officials among the accused is a result of “political pressure.” “We will fully cooperate with the case being conducted under the supervision of the Hon’ble Court. However, we will also expose the political moves behind this,” Prasanth stated.
The Sabarimala temple, one of the most revered Hindu pilgrimage sites dedicated to Lord Ayyappa, has faced multiple controversies over the years, including debates over women’s entry and management of its vast wealth. The 2019 gold theft case involved the alleged misappropriation of significant quantities of gold ornaments offered by devotees. The case has seen several twists, with investigations focusing on internal lapses, possible involvement of officials, and external accused.
The Travancore Devaswom Board, which administers the temple and other major shrines in the region, has come under intense scrutiny. Prasanth’s arrest marks a high-profile escalation in the probe, which is reportedly being monitored by the court. Authorities have not yet released detailed charges against him, but the case is expected to see further legal proceedings in the coming days.
This development has sparked political reactions in Kerala, with opposition parties likely to use it to question the functioning of temple boards and demand greater transparency in the management of religious institutions. The TDB manages enormous resources from offerings, making accountability a recurring public concern. Prasanth’s claim of political vendetta adds another layer to the already complex narrative surrounding the case.
The Sabarimala gold theft investigation continues, with expectations of more revelations as authorities delve deeper into the financial and administrative irregularities. The custody of a former board president underscores the seriousness with which the matter is being pursued.