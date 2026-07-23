Centre Reached Out To CJP Four Times, Open To Dialogue: Union Minister Jitendtra Singh

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Aryan Dwivedi
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Jitendra Singh said that both he and JP Nadda would attend the proposed meeting and maintained that dialogue could help the two sides move towards resolving the ongoing dispute.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh
Union Minister Jitendra Singh
Summary of this article

  • Jitendra Singh said the government approached CJP four times for talks.

  • He said dialogue could help both sides move towards a solution.

  • CJP rejected meetings at ministers’ homes or offices, preferring Jantar Mantar.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on reiterated that the government is ready to hold talks with representatives of the Cockroach Janata Party, adding that the Centre has approached protesters on four occassions.

 “Wherever you want we can discuss, either at Nadda Ji’s house or office,” Singh said. The Union Minister added that both he and Nadda would attend the proposed meeting and maintained that dialogue could help the two sides move towards resolving the ongoing dispute.

“Union Health Minister JP Nadda and I will be present for discussions. Slowly, by way of discussion, we will progress towards a solution,” he said.

Emphasising that the government was not treating the venue as a matter of status, Singh added, “We do not stand on prestige.”

He described the offer of talks as part of a broader series of measures taken by the government in response to concerns raised by students.

“This is a part of the series of continuous steps taken by the government for the welfare of the students,” Singh said.

He also appealed directly to the CJP leadership to accept the invitation and participate in discussions.

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Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, spokesperson Saurav Das and others sit during their protest demanding Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, at the Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, early Sunday, July 19, 2026. Dipke announced an indefinite hunger strike soon after educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for 21 days, was forcibly removed from the Jantar Mantar earlier on Saturday by the Delhi Police and whisked away to Safdarjung Hospital. - | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk looks on, as a member of a farmers' delegation speaks to the gathering during a hunger strike by Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) demanding action over alleged irregularities in examinations and seeking the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. - | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia

“Humbly, I appeal to you all to come and have discussions,” Singh said.

“I again request them to come for discussions and let us find a solution,” he added.

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CJP Insists On Talks At Jantar Mantar

CJP chief spokesperson Saurav Das, however, said the organisation would not attend a meeting at the residence or office of any minister.

Das said police officials had again contacted the party and informed its leaders that Nadda wanted to hold discussions with them at his residence. The CJP rejected the proposal and insisted that the government should meet protesters at Jantar Mantar.

“We are not going to anyone’s house or office. A janata darbar is being held here, and if the ministers want to talk, they should come to the people. The discussion should take place at Jantar Mantar,” Das said.

He added that the organisation was open to meeting at a neutral location close to Jantar Mantar in case the government had security-related concerns about holding talks at the protest site. According to Das, the CJP was still waiting for the Centre to respond to that proposal.

The spokesperson also questioned whether the government was prepared to seriously consider the party’s demands, arguing that discussions would serve little purpose otherwise.

“Our time is valuable. Thousands of people are still participating in the protest, and we have to manage that as well. The government should clarify whether it genuinely intends to engage with us,” Das said.

He maintained that the CJP was not opposed to dialogue but did not want to participate in what he described as “meaningless discussions” without clarity on the government’s willingness to address the protesters’ demands.

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Meanwhile CJP continue to proest at Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmedra Pradhan. They have called for nationwide peaceful protests on July 24, urging supporters to take the agitation beyond Delhi.

“Let's make this protest national. On July 24, please hold peaceful protests across the country, in every city and every village,” the CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka said.

(Inputs from Agencies)

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