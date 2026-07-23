5 Delhi Cops Injured, Internet Cut, Tear Gas Fired Amid CJP Protest Near Sansad Marg

According to Delhi Police, the crowd turned unruly, leading to the firing of tear gas shells. Protesters allegedly pelted stones at police personnel, chasing them on the radial road of Connaught Place. Five police personnel — two Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), one inspector, one head constable, and one constable — were injured in the incident. The stretch from Tolstoy Marg near Janpath to the NDMC Convention Centre saw temporary thinning of visible security deployment before reinforcements arrived in combat gear.