‘Hamesha Der Kar Deta Hoon Main’: Tharoor Quotes Munir Niazi To Target PM Modi’s Paper Leak Response

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday invoked Pakistani poet Munir Niazi’s famous verse, “Hamesha Der Kar Deta Hoon Main”, shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the setting up of fast-track courts for examination paper leak cases.
Sharing the lines from Niazi’s poem on X, Tharoor wrote, “Hamesha der kar deta hoon main har kaam karne mein; Zaroori baat kehni ho, koi vaada nibhaana ho.”
The verse translates to, “I always manage to delay, whatever I must do — a crucial word I had to say, a pledge I should see through.”
His post came soon after Modi’s announcement on steps to address paper leak cases, drawing a political reaction from the Opposition.
Earlier,In his post on X, Modi said, “Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth!” He announced that fast-track courts would be set up to ensure “swift and stringent punishment” for those involved in paper leaks.
The Prime Minister said authorities had been directed to take all necessary steps and warned that those who attempted to harm the future of young people would not be spared.
The announcement came amid protests over alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, with students and Opposition parties demanding accountability from the government.
Meanwhile, the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which has been leading protests over the NEET paper leak controversy, rejected the Prime Minister’s announcement and reiterated its demand for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Soon after Modi’s post, the student-led outfit responded on X with a brief message: “Dharmendra Pradhan Must Resign.” The response indicated that the group remained firm on its demand despite the Centre’s announcement.
Other Political Reactions
Reacting to the post on X, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, blamed the Prime Minister for harming the future of the youth as well as the destruction of the education system. He also reiterated the student demands in his reply.
“You are the one who has harmed the future of our youth the most. You allowed and encouraged the total capture and destruction of our education system - and protected every person responsible for it. The students’ demands are clear: 1. Sack Dharmendra Pradhan. 2. Apologise to the students. 3. Take action against those who assaulted them,” he said.
Jairam Ramesh, General Secretary in-charge Communications, Indian National Congress, also responded sharply to the Prime Minister’s social media post.
“The PM does not have the courage to stand up in , speak and engage in serious debate like all his predecessors did when the occassion demanded. This morning he has put out a social media post to show that he is concerned with the issues being raised by students across the country. Actually, the post such as it is demonstrates that he is shaken and rattled. Vote Chori, Seat Chori, Chanda Chori, Exam Paper Chori…. the list goes on and on,” he said on X.