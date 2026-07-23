2 Terrorists' Family Homes Demolished In Kashmir Day After Anantnag Attack

A house belonging to the family of LeT terrorist Adil Ahmad Thokar was destroyed using explosives during the operation in south Kashmir. The blast also caused damage to nearby houses, a religious structure, and a parked vehicle, according to officials and locals. This is the second time the Thokar family’s house has been demolished, the first instance occurred after the Pahalgam terror attack in April last year. The family had constructed a new house and shifted there only a few months ago. Locals said the family was asked to vacate the premises before the demolition.