‘I’ll Put Powder in Your Bag’: Mumbai Cop Suspended After Viral Video Shows Him Threatening CJP Protesters

Mumbai Police suspended driver Pawan Sangle after a threatening video went viral.
He allegedly warned protesters of fabricated drug cases if demonstrations continued.
Authorities ordered an inquiry into the video’s authenticity and circumstances.
A viral video purportedly showing a Mumbai policeman allegedly threatening protesters demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has sparked fresh controversy over the police’s handling of the nationwide demonstrations.
The policeman, identified as Pawan Sangle, allegedly threatened student protesters with fabricated drug cases if they continued to participate in the agitation. After the video went viral, authorities suspended him pending an investigation.
Policeman Threatens to ‘Ruin’ Students’ Lives
The video appears to show a group of youngsters sitting inside a police van after being detained at a protest site.
A policeman seated in the front of the vehicle can be heard asking them to return home and warning them against participating in further demonstrations.
“If you are seen again here, I will ruin your lives,” the policeman tells the students in the video.
He is then heard allegedly threatening to plant narcotic substances in their bags and implicate them in fabricated cases.
“I will put 50-50 grams of powder in your bags and your life will be finished,” the policeman says in the clip.
The officer also appears to complain that the demonstrations had made his life difficult and warns the youngsters against returning to the protest.
Probe Ordered, Policeman Suspended
Authorities ordered an inquiry after the clip circulated widely on social media and prompted demands for action.
“Taking a serious note of the video, the state government has ordered a probe against Pawan Sangle, posted as a driver. He has also been suspended from his position until the probe against him is completed,” a senior state government official said.
Police officials said the investigation would examine the authenticity of the video, where and when it was recorded, and the events that preceded the alleged remarks.
Any further disciplinary or legal action will depend on the findings of the inquiry.
Congress Calls Remarks an Attack on Democratic Rights
The Mumbai Congress shared the video on X and said the allegations raised serious concerns about attempts to intimidate protesting students.
“A viral video claims that @MumbaiPolice is threatening protesting students that if they return to demonstrate again, they will be framed in false drug cases and forced to rot in jail for their entire lives,” the party said.
The Congress added that students had the right to raise questions and participate in peaceful protests without facing threats from the authorities.
“If this is true, it’s not just an attempt to intimidate students, but a direct attack on democratic rights. Raising one’s voice is not a crime. Students’ questions should be answered with accountability, not threats,” the party’s post stated.
CJP-Linked Protests Spread Across Mumbai
The incident comes amid demonstrations held at several locations in Mumbai, including Shivaji Park, Chembur and Azad Maidan.
Students and other citizens have joined the protests in solidarity with the CJP-led agitation in Delhi, which is seeking government accountability over alleged irregularities in examinations and recruitment processes.
The methods reportedly used by Mumbai Police to contain the protests have also come under scrutiny. Allegations of digital tracking of participants and police visits to their homes have raised concerns over the handling of the demonstrations.