CJP Protest: Delhi Police Register 10 FIRs After Stone-Pelting Injures Officers at CP, Jantar Mantar

Delhi Police registered a case following violent clashes and stone-pelting during a Cockroach Janta Party protest near Connaught Place and Jantar Mantar.
Assistant Commissioner of Police Jai Prakash and ACP Vivek Bhagat sustained serious injuries during the clashes and received medical treatment.
Inspector Nand Kishore was also assaulted by a mob of around 100 to 150 people armed with lathis, sticks, and stones.
Delhi Police have registered a case following violence and stone-pelting in the Connaught Place and Jantar Mantar areas on Thursday, ANI reported. The clashes occurred amid ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests over national paper leaks.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (Punjabi Bagh) Jai Prakash, Connaught Place ACP Vivek Bhagat, Inspector Nand Kishore, and four other police personnel sustained injuries during the incident on Wednesday evening, according to police sources.
Details Of Officer Injuries
Several officers faced violent mobs during the unrest. Inspector Nand Kishore Singh detailed the assault while walking towards Jantar Mantar.
"I had my night duty yesterday. I parked my bike at Hanuman Temple and was walking towards Jantar Mantar," Singh told ANI.
He observed around 4,000 to 5,000 people raising anti-police and anti-government slogans.
Singh further added that while he walked towards Jantar Mantar, around 100 to 150 people attacked him and when he tried to get away, the crowd assaulted him with lathis, sticks and stones. "I sustained injuries and somehow managed to escape from the spot," Singh said.
A statement from Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital documented the severity of ACP Vivek Bhagat's injuries. "On examination, he was found to have multiple bruises over both the upper and lower limbs, along with the shoulder, and swelling over the parieto-occipital region (back of the head).
The patient also gave a history of ear bleeding and vomiting," the hospital stated. Bhagat was subsequently transferred to AIIMS for further treatment.
Meanwhile, ACP Jai Prakash sustained a forehead injury during the clashes. He informed ANI that "One of the stones hit him" when the police attempted to stop protesters from marching further towards Parliament.
Political Accusations Fly
The authorities have ramped up legal action. Delhi Police reported they have registered 10 FIRs across multiple jurisdictions in the New Delhi district regarding the CJP protests.
Police sources claimed that "anti-social" elements had infiltrated the protest site near Jantar Mantar to cause disruption, as per a PTI report.
CJP representative Abhijeet Dipke rejected the police claims and alleged external interference by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers.
Dipke said that they (Protesters) have been sitting there for a month and no such incident has happened, but as the protest has gained momentum, "goons are being sent from outside by the BJP to deliberately incite people," Dipke told reporters.
CJP Protest Updates
The recent clashes follow tense showdowns on Monday during the CJP Parliament march. That confrontation led to lathi charges and the use of tear gas by the police. Delhi Police reported over 100 personnel sustained injuries in Monday's showdown, while CJP activists accused the police of brutality.
Heavy security remains deployed at Jantar Mantar to manage the crowds. The CJP is continuing its protests at the site, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the recent national paper leak controversy.
CJP leader and spokesperson Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka have said that they will not go anywhere if the government wants to talk, they will have to come to Jantar Mantar or some place close to Jantar Mantar.
(With inputs from Agencies)