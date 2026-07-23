CJP Protest: Delhi Police Register 10 FIRs After Stone-Pelting Injures Officers at CP, Jantar Mantar

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Punjabi Bagh) Jai Prakash, Connaught Place ACP Vivek Bhagat, Inspector Nand Kishore, and four other police personnel sustained injuries during the incident on Wednesday

Special CP Crime Devesh Chandra Srivastava meets an injured policeman getting treatment at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, in New Delhi. At least two assistant commissioners of police (ACPs) and four personnel were injured in a stone-pelting incident by protesters during an ongoing agitation by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) near Jantar Mantar on Wednesday evening, police sources said. | Photo: Handout via PTI