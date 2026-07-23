"You Have Got The Date Wrong," Abdullah And Nadda Spar Over Exam Leak Timeline

Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda targeted Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi by listing multiple state-level exam controversies, including in Jammu and Kashmir.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah corrected Nadda, stating the JKSSB paper leak occurred in 2022 under the Lieutenant Governor's administration.
Abdullah shared High Court extracts that quashed the exam contract and ordered a High-Level Committee probe into the recruitment board's functioning.
Exam leak debates intensified on Thursday as Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda questioned the Opposition by listing several state recruitment and board exam controversies. This clash follows months of protests and legal battles over the NEET-UG 2026 test, which put national exam integrity under the spotlight.
Nadda countered criticism aimed at the union government with a nationwide list citing test leaks in the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board, Himachal Pradesh School Education Board, and Jharkhand Academic Council.
These included Telangana Intermediate and SSC, Tamil Nadu B.Ed., and West Bengal Police Constable recruitment exams. Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board Group-D recruitment, alleged irregularities in Kerala Public Service Commission, and Karnataka POC exams also featured. All of these leaks were supposedly in opposition ruled states.
Describing these as only a few examples from a much longer list, Nadda questioned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's position on the issue. "I would like to ask Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi ji why your stance on this issue is selective?" Nadda said.
Abdullah Corrects the Timeline
Abdullah disputed the timeline. The Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister clarified on X that the incident occurred under a different administration. "You are absolutely correct about the SSB paper leak in J&K, JP Nadda ji, but you have got the date wrong. It was 2022. The government wasn't of NC & Congress. It was a government headed by the Lt. Governor," Abdullah said.
Abdullah added that the Jammu and Kashmir High Court had already examined the case and questioned what had happened to the High-Level Committee recommended by the court. "We have no idea what happened to the High Level Committee or its report. Perhaps you can share that with us in your next press conference," Abdullah said.
High Court Ruling Cited
Abdullah posted court documents to back his claims. The Jammu and Kashmir High Court excerpts showed the judiciary voided the computer-based testing contract. This ruling scrapped several tests, including the Junior Engineer (Civil) and Sub-Inspector recruitment tests.
The court ordered a new inquiry directing the government to set up a High-Level Committee under a retired High Court judge to review the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board. This panel had to probe tender irregularities and identify culprits. The court stated that the recruitment board failed to inspire public confidence.
This feud highlights a broader national struggle as Leaders remain locked in disputes regarding testing reforms after the NEET-UG 2026 controversy triggered nationwide outrage.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced new fast-track courts to prosecute leak cases. Yet the crisis remains a political battleground as rival parties trade accusations over historical testing failures to damage each other's credibility.