PM Modi Announces Fast-Track Courts For Paper Leak Cases

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the setting up of fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks.
The announcement marks Modi's first public remarks on the issue since the Cockroach Janta Party led a Parliament march on July 20.
Opposition groups, including the Aam Aadmi Party, Congress, and Shiv Sena (UBT), are demanding the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the creation of fast-track courts to prosecute individuals involved in examination paper leaks through a post on X.
The intervention marks Modi’s first public remarks regarding the controversy since the July 20 Sansad March led by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and supported by opposition groups including the Aam Aadmi Party, Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT).
Modi’s response on X said, "Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students. Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared."
Protests And Political Demands
Tensions escalated in the capital when the CJP organised a march to Parliament on July 20. The demonstration ultimately devolved into violence.
The primary demand from the CJP is the immediate removal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan while also ensuring compensation to the parents of students who committed suicide in the aftermath of the paper leaks. The party insists on establishing clear accountability for the recent NEET examination breaches.
Following the prime minister's statement, the CJP issued a brief reaction. The party stated, "Dharmendra Pradhan Must Resign."
Metro Closures
The protests in the capital city which have raged on since the 20th July ‘Sansad Chalo’ march have cause significant disruptions throughout the city. Several metro stations have remained closed since the initial day of the protests with the numbers increasing in subsequent days.
On the 23rd of July, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation issued a notice announcing the closure of 16 metro stations until further notice. These include, Rajiv Chowl, Barakhamba Road, Lok Kalyan Marg, Patel Chowk, RK Ashram Marg, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh and Shivaji Stadium.
However interchange facility will be available at Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat and Mandi House.