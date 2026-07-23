CJI Surya Kant Warns of Intervention Over Supreme Court Metro Station Closure

Restricted Entry Proposal

CJI Surya Kant said he had already asked the Supreme Court administration to engage with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to find a workable solution. "I informed them in the morning. It is up to them to talk to the authorities. He is exploring this also as one of the solutions. By lunchtime, if there is a solution, that is fine. Otherwise, if my intervention is required, I will do," the Chief Justice said.