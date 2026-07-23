CJI Surya Kant Warns of Intervention Over Supreme Court Metro Station Closure

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant stated he would intervene if the Supreme Court Metro station remains closed past lunchtime on Thursday.
Supreme Court Bar Association President Vikas Singh highlighted the severe hardships faced by lawyers, litigants, and court staff due to the DMRC shutdown.
The CJI assured the bar that no adverse judicial orders would be passed against lawyers unable to reach the court due to the Metro closures.
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Thursday said he would intervene if the Supreme Court Metro station was not reopened by lunchtime.
The remarks followed concerns raised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) that the closure of several Delhi Metro stations, including the Supreme Court station, was causing considerable hardship to lawyers, litigants and court staff.
SCBA President Vikas Singh mentioned the matter before a bench led by the Chief Justice. "If nothing is done by lunchtime to reopen them, and if the DMRC has not taken any action by then, we will look into the matter," the Chief Justice said. He assured the bar that no adverse judicial orders would be passed merely because lawyers were unable to reach the court due to the Metro shutdown.
Restricted Entry Proposal
CJI Surya Kant said he had already asked the Supreme Court administration to engage with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to find a workable solution. "I informed them in the morning. It is up to them to talk to the authorities. He is exploring this also as one of the solutions. By lunchtime, if there is a solution, that is fine. Otherwise, if my intervention is required, I will do," the Chief Justice said.
During the hearing, Singh suggested a restricted-access mechanism for the Supreme Court station. Under this plan, only lawyers, litigants and registry staff with valid proximity cards or identification would exit after security screening.
"In the Metro, there is one advantage that when they come out of the train, there is an exit point. There they can be screened. People having proximity cards, and Registry staff, can be permitted to come out, and the rest can be told to take the other train and go," Singh submitted.
Court Declines Urgent Hearing
The bench rejected a related plea on July 22. Chief Justice Kant refused an immediate hearing on a petition seeking intervention against the police action on student demonstrators at Jantar Mantar. An advocate had urged the bench to take suo motu cognisance of the crackdown, but the court declined.
"We are not interested in videos; we don't have time to watch," the Chief Justice said after the lawyer referred to videos allegedly showing police excesses against protesters.
The bench remained unmoved. "Don't waste our time, and don't waste your time," the Chief Justice said to the counsel. The advocate had contended that the student protests involved critical public concerns, highlighting the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and demands to restructure the National Testing Agency (NTA).
Context of Student Protests
The DMRC suspended operations at 16 stations. This indefinite shutdown, which includes the Supreme Court station, follows intense student protests in the capital. Led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), the Jantar Mantar agitation has entered its fourth week. Protesters want Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to resign over the NEET-UG paper leak.
Education activist Sonam Wangchuk had also joined the agitation with an indefinite hunger strike before being removed by Delhi Police earlier this month. The CJP had organised a 'Chalo Sansad' march that witnessed large-scale participation and police action, following which Metro stations around central Delhi were shut as a security measure.