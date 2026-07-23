Opposition Linking NEET Debate to Minister's Resignation, Trying to Avoid Discussion: Rijiju

Kiren Rijiju accused the Opposition of attaching preconditions to the NEET debate by insisting on the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
He said the government is prepared for a discussion lasting up to two days and wants to present its position on the paper leak issue.
The remarks came during the Monsoon Session of Parliament in the Lok Sabha.
Kiren Rijiju on Thursday accused the Opposition of attempting to avoid a discussion on the NEET paper leak issue by insisting on the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as a precondition for the debate.
Speaking in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Rijiju said the Opposition was attaching conditions instead of participating in a discussion on the issue. He maintained that the government was willing to debate the matter and present its position before the House.
Addressing members during the proceedings, Rijiju said the government had no objection to holding a detailed discussion on the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination. He added that Opposition members would be given adequate time to present their views and that the debate could continue for as long as necessary.
He said members of the Opposition could speak for as long as they wanted and indicated that the discussion could extend to two days if required.
Rijiju also stated that while the Opposition was raising concerns over the paper leak allegations, the government too wanted an opportunity to place its version of events and respond to the issues being raised during the debate.
The comments came amid continued demands from Opposition parties for the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the handling of the alleged NEET paper leak. Opposition members have maintained that the minister should step down before any discussion on the issue takes place in Parliament.
The government, however, has maintained that it is prepared to discuss the matter in Parliament without accepting the Opposition's demand for the minister's resignation.
The exchange took place in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session, where the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination have emerged as one of the principal issues raised by Opposition parties. Parliamentary proceedings have witnessed repeated demands from Opposition members seeking accountability from the government over the controversy.
Rijiju's remarks reiterated the government's position that it is willing to engage in a detailed discussion on the matter while opposing any preconditions attached to the debate.