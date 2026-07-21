Mangal Milan: Modi Tells NDA MPs To Focus On Youth, Seek Toughest Action In NEET Paper Leak Case

Sources present at the meeting said Modi also asked NDA leaders to engage more actively with young people, describing them as the country's future. He stressed that the youth should receive the right guidance and opportunities so that they are not misled or influenced by divisive forces. The Prime Minister, reportedly, reiterated that no one should play with the future of the youth. “Our time, energy and focus should be on the youth and their future,” the Prime Minister said, according to Rijiju.