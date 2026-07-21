Mangal Milan: Modi Tells NDA MPs To Focus On Youth, Seek Toughest Action In NEET Paper Leak Case

Modi said the NEET paper leak was a national challenge requiring collective action by the Centre, states and all political parties to protect students' futures
The Prime Minister urged MPs to engage more with young people, highlighted achievements including the Vikram-1 rocket launch and growing shrimp exports, and assured that FTAs would not compromise farmers' interests
BJP president Nitin Nabin outlined the NDA's Monsoon Session strategy, while members welcomed new BJP Rajya Sabha MPs and congratulated Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary Party on Tuesday held its newly rebranded weekly strategy meeting, now titled 'Mangal Milan', at the Parliament Library Building, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the Members of Parliament to pay attention towards the aspirations of youth, called for the strictest action against those accused in the case of NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and discussed the successes of the government.
The meeting, held at the GMC Balayogi Auditorium, also welcomed newly elected BJP Rajya Sabha members, including several former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MPs who recently joined the party. NDA constituents also congratulated Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister.
Addressing reporters after the meeting, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the Prime Minister reiterated that the government stood firmly with students in the wake of the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and insisted that those responsible must face exemplary punishment.
"The Prime Minister said we stand with the students. As soon as reports of the paper leak surfaced, the government acted swiftly. Thirteen people were arrested and sent to jail. At the same time, to ensure students' futures were not affected, the NEET re-examination was prioritised and conducted without delaying the declaration of results,” said Rijiju.
He added that Modi had appealed that there should be efforts to secure the strictest possible punishment for those involved in organised paper leak rackets, arguing that only strong deterrence could prevent such crimes in future.
According to Rijiju, the Prime Minister said paper leaks were not an issue confined to either the Centre or individual states, but a national challenge requiring a collective response. He urged all state governments and political parties to rise above partisan politics and work together to protect the future of India's students.
Sources present at the meeting said Modi also asked NDA leaders to engage more actively with young people, describing them as the country's future. He stressed that the youth should receive the right guidance and opportunities so that they are not misled or influenced by divisive forces. The Prime Minister, reportedly, reiterated that no one should play with the future of the youth. “Our time, energy and focus should be on the youth and their future,” the Prime Minister said, according to Rijiju.
BJP Focuses On Parliamentary Strategy
As examples of India's growing capabilities, Modi highlighted the successful launch of Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 rocket and the country's expanding shrimp exports, saying they reflected the talent and potential of young Indians and the strength of India's economy.
Rijiju described the meeting as productive, saying the Prime Minister reviewed several key achievements of the government in recent months and provided political and legislative guidance to NDA MPs.
BJP president Nitin Nabin also addressed the gathering, congratulating Modi on the milestone of becoming India's longest-serving elected Prime Minister. He referred to the BJP's recent electoral success in West Bengal and discussed the party's strategy for the ongoing Monsoon Session, including coordination among allies on key legislation expected to come before Parliament.
On India's recently concluded Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), Rijiju said the Prime Minister assured members that farmers' interests remained central to every negotiation. “Every FTA is concluded keeping the interests of farmers and the nation in mind. The Prime Minister assured us that no agreement would compromise farmers' welfare,” he said.
Rijiju said the NDA would remain united during the Monsoon Session to ensure the smooth passage of the government's legislative agenda. He also appealed to the Opposition to allow Parliament to function constructively.
“We may have political differences, but Parliament exists to serve the country, its future and its youth. Every Member of Parliament has a responsibility to ensure the House functions smoothly,” he said.