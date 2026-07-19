INDIA Bloc Raises Objections Over Rebel TMC MPs, Briefly Walks Out Of All-Party Meeting

INDIA bloc parties protested the separate seating of 20 rebel TMC MPs, arguing the faction lacks formal recognition as a separate parliamentary party.
Opposition leaders sought debates on NEET, delimitation, Manipur, unemployment, climate change, the Ayodhya temple donation controversy and the West Asia conflict.
The Opposition also urged the Centre to consult all parties before introducing major legislations, including the Delimitation Bill, One Nation, One Election Bill and FCRA-related amendments.
It sure is the sign of the days to come. Opposition MPs, including Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, belonging to the INDIA bloc briefly walked out of the Centre's all-party meeting ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on Sunday, protesting the government's decision to seat a group of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs separately. The Opposition leaders later returned and participated in the remainder of the meeting.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju convened a meeting of floor leaders of major political parties at the Parliament Annexe to discuss the government's legislative agenda and important issues likely to be on the agenda during the session.
The protest was sparked by the separate seating given to the representatives of the Nationalist Congress of Progressive India (NCPI), a group of about 20 rebel TMC MPs. The move has met with objections as Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has not recognised the rebels as a separate parliamentary party. Sources said the MPs had requested to be seated apart from the TMC delegation.
TMC MP Mahua Moitra, explaining the protest, said all constituents of the INDIA bloc, including Congress, Samajwadi Party, DMK, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Aam Aadmi Party, National Conference,
"The merger of these 20 rebel MPs has not been approved by the Speaker, and the disqualification petitions against them are still pending. After the 91st Constitutional Amendment, there is no provision for a separate bloc. On what basis, then, did the Parliamentary Affairs Minister invite them to the meeting? We registered our strong protest by walking out and appreciate the support of all our Opposition allies," said Moitra.
Justifying the presence of his party members, the president of NCPI and former parliamentary party leader of TMC, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, said that they attended because they had been officially invited.
"As per our invitation to the new party, which has 20 Members of Parliament, we have come here. The House belongs equally to the opposition as well as the government. That is to be understood. The government should also take initiate to make Parliament work properly," he said.
Representing the government at the meeting were Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Health Minister J.P. Nadda, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal.
According to sources, Congress Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi raised concerns over the alleged theft of donations at the Ayodhya temple and sought clarification on the action being taken.
Speaking after the meeting, Congress Chief Whip Kodikunnil Suresh said the party had urged the government for a discussion in Parliament on the NEET examination controversy and called for a thorough investigation into the matter.
“The situation has become so serious that the Air Force has had to transport the question papers. We have also sought a discussion on the ethanol-blended petrol issue,” said Suresh.
He added that the Congress had also demanded a debate on the alleged land scam in Madhya Pradesh. The party raised concerns over unemployment and the implementation of the labour codes, arguing that these measures could adversely affect workers and therefore warrant discussion in Parliament.
Suresh explained that Congress had pressed for a debate on climate change, pointing to drought-like conditions and below-average rainfall in several parts of the country.
The party also maintained that the continuing situation in Manipur should be taken up in Parliament. In addition, it called for a discussion on the ongoing conflict in West Asia, stressing the need to assess India's preparedness for any potential fallout.
The DMK sought a discussion on the proposed delimitation exercise. However, according to Opposition leaders, the government did not respond to the demand.
According to sources, the Samajwadi Party asked for debates on the alleged theft of donations at the Ayodhya temple and the NEET examination controversy.
Speaking to the media, CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas said that key legislations, including the Delimitation Bill, the One Nation, One Election Bill and amendments related to the FCRA, should be introduced only after thorough consultations with opposition parties. He said the opposition had specifically emphasised that such significant bills must be brought forward only after meaningful discussions and consensus-building.
Among the leaders who attended the meeting were Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, Congress MPs Pramod Tiwari, K. Suresh and Gaurav Gogoi; Samajwadi Party's Dharmendra Yadav; DMK's Tiruchi Siva; Trinamool Congress leaders Saugata Roy, Mahua Moitra and Mahua Maji; RSP's N. K. Premachandran; CPI(M)'s John Brittas; NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule; JD(U)'s Sanjay Jha; and Shiv Sena MPs Shrikant Shinde and Arvind Sawant.