Assam Seeks Army, IAF Support As Floods Worsen, Over 57,000 Affected

Assam requests Army and Air Force standby as floods worsen, with five deaths reported this year.
More than 57,100 people across seven districts affected; 298 villages inundated and crops extensively damaged.
Relief operations continue as ministers oversee efforts, while SDRF rescues stranded residents and camps shelter displaced families.
The Assam government has placed the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force on standby as the flood situation in several Upper Assam districts continued to deteriorate on Sunday, with more than 57,000 people now affected and the year's death toll rising to five.
According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), one person died in Sivasagar district, taking the total number of flood-related fatalities in the state this year to five. The number of affected people has risen sharply to over 57,100 across seven districts, Charaideo, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Tinsukia and Udalguri — compared with nearly 24,000 people across four districts a day earlier.
Army On Standby
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the state government had requested the Army and the Air Force to remain prepared to assist with evacuation and rescue operations should the need arise.
"As the flood situation in Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat continues to worsen, Govt of Assam has requested the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force to be on standby to support evacuation and rescue operations, if required," the chief minister said in a post on X.
Sarma also directed senior ministers Ajanta Neog, Bimal Borah, Keshab Mahanta and Susanta Borgohain to proceed immediately to Upper Assam to supervise relief and rescue operations in the worst-affected districts.
"The safety and well-being of our people is our highest priority. I am monitoring the situation round the clock, and we will take every necessary step to protect lives and provide all possible relief," the CM said.
Relief Operations
ASDMA said Charaideo remains the worst-affected district, with nearly 24,000 people impacted, followed by Dhemaji, where around 22,000 residents have been affected. Dibrugarh has reported more than 4,000 affected people.
Floodwaters have inundated 298 villages and damaged 3,874.84 hectares of agricultural land across the state. In Dibrugarh district, the Burhidihing river has crossed the danger mark at Chenimari in the Khowang area, aggravating the situation. Rising waters have also damaged embankments, roads and bridges, disrupting connectivity in several areas.
The floods have affected more than 37,500 domestic animals and poultry, adding to the losses suffered by rural communities.
Rescue operations are under way in the affected districts. Personnel of the State Disaster Response Force rescued 10 people from inundated areas in Charaideo.
The disaster management authority is operating 14 relief camps and distribution centres across four districts, where 440 displaced people are currently taking shelter. During the past 24 hours, authorities distributed emergency relief supplies, including 58.17 quintals of rice, 10.89 quintals of dal, 3.26 quintals of salt and 326.88 litres of mustard oil, among those affected.