Assam Seeks Army, IAF Support As Floods Worsen, Over 57,000 Affected

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), one person died in Sivasagar district, taking the total number of flood-related fatalities in the state this year to five. The number of affected people has risen sharply to over 57,100 across seven districts, Charaideo, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Tinsukia and Udalguri — compared with nearly 24,000 people across four districts a day earlier.