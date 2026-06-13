IAF AN-32 Crashes During Landing In Assam's Jorhat, Five Personnel Dead

An IAF AN-32 transport aircraft crashed during landing at Rowriah Air Force Station in Jorhat.
Five Air Force personnel, including the pilot, are feared dead, while the co-pilot survived.
The Indian Air Force has ordered a Court of Inquiry to determine the cause of the crash.
An Indian Air Force (IAF) AN-32 transport aircraft crashed while attempting to land at the Rowriah Air Force Station in Assam's Jorhat on Saturday, with five Air Force personnel feared dead, including the pilot.
The IAF, confirmed the death of five personnel, identifying Sqn Ldr Prashant Singh, Flt Lt Shubham Kumar, Sgt Jitendra Sharma, Agniveervayu Khemaram Kumawat and Agniveervayu Danish Alam.
According to IAF officials, the co-pilot survived the crash and is currently undergoing medical treatment.
In an official statement, the Indian Air Force said the aircraft involved in the accident was an AN-32 cargo plane used for transporting supplies and that it crashed during the landing phase at the airbase.
"A military aircraft crashed at the Air Force Station in Jorhat, Assam, during landing. The aircraft involved was an AN-32 cargo plane used for transporting supplies. The accident occurred while the aircraft was attempting to land at the airbase," the IAF said.
The Air Force added that there were fears the pilot had lost his life in the crash, while details regarding other crew members were still being ascertained.
The aircraft came down within the premises of the Rowriah Air Force Station in Upper Assam.
Rescue Operations Underway
Rescue teams were immediately rushed to the crash site following the accident. Emergency personnel launched search and recovery operations as authorities worked to assess the extent of casualties and damage.
Information regarding the total number of personnel on board was not immediately available.
The cause of the crash remains unclear, and Air Force authorities said investigations are underway to establish the circumstances that led to the accident.
The Indian Air Force has ordered a Court of Inquiry to determine the cause of the crash while asking everyone to refrain from speculation regarding the cause of the accident.
"Crash site management and initial enquiries are on at this time. IAF requests everyone to refrain from speculation till preliminary results are not in," the IAF said in an X post.
The AN-32 is a twin-engine military transport aircraft extensively used by the IAF for logistics operations, troop movement and supply missions, particularly in difficult terrain and high-altitude regions.
Further details are awaited as rescue and investigation efforts continue at the site.