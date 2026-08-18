Badminton World Championships 2026: Ayush Shetty Stuns World No.1 Shi Yu Qi In First Round Encounter

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India's Ayush Shetty pulled off a sensational upset at the BWF World Championships in New Delhi, stunning top seed and defending champion Shi Yu Qi 21-14, 13-21, 21-19. Fuelled by a partisan home crowd, the 21-year-old played fearless badminton to take the opener before Shi fought back to level the match. The grueling 73-minute encounter largely hinged on a dramatic momentum shift in the decider. Having built a commanding 17-7 and 20-15 lead, Shetty saw his comfortable cushion vanish as the Chinese star mounted a fierce comeback, winning 10 out of 12 points to narrow the gap to 20-19. However, keeping his composure under immense pressure, Shetty capitalized on his fifth match point. He sealed the landmark first-round victory by cleverly using his wrist to leave Yu Qi stranded with an audacious final shot, claiming his maiden win over Shi in four attempts and banishing the ghosts of a crushing defeat in the Badminton Asia Championships final earlier that year.

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Ayush Shetty BWF World Championships
Ayush Shetty of India celebrates after defeating Shi Yu Qi of China during the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Ayush Shetty vs Shi Yu Qi BWF World Championships
India's Ayush Shetty, left, shakes hands with China's Shi Yuqi after defeating him in the round of 64 men’s singles badminton match during the BWF World Championships, at IGI Stadium, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Gurinder Osan
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BWF World Championships Ayush Shetty
India's Ayush Shetty clicks selfies with supporters after defeating China's Shi Yuqi, unseen, in the round of 64 men’s singles badminton match during the BWF World Championships, at IGI Stadium, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Gurinder Osan
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Ayush Shetty Badminton World Championships
Ayush Shetty of India plays against Shi Yu Qi of China during the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Badminton World Championships Ayush Shetty
India's Ayush Shetty competes in the round of 64 men’s singles badminton match against China's Shi Yuqi, unseen, during the BWF World Championships, at IGI Stadium, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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Shi Yu Qi Badminton World Championships
China's Shi Yu qi competes in the round of 64 men’s singles badminton match against India's Ayush Shetty, unseen, during the BWF World Championships, at IGI Stadium, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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Ayush Shetty vs Shi Yu Qi Badminton World Championships
China's Shi Yuqi, right, competes in the round of 64 men’s singles badminton match against India's Ayush Shetty during the BWF World Championships, at IGI Stadium, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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Shi Yu Qi BWF World Championships
Shi Yu Qi of China plays against Ayush Shetty of Indian during the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Ayush Shetty Badminton World Championships 2026
India's Ayush Shetty competes in the round of 64 men’s singles badminton match against China's Shi Yuqi, unseen, during the BWF World Championships, at IGI Stadium, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia
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Badminton World Championships 2026 Ayush Shetty
Ayush Shetty of Indian plays against Shi Yu Qi of China during the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi, India. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Ayush Shetty BWF World Championships 2026
India's Ayush Shetty competes in the round of 64 men’s singles badminton match against China's Shi Yuqi, unseen, during the BWF World Championships, at IGI Stadium, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Gurinder Osan

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