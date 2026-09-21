Asian Games 2026: Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, Kidambi Srikanth Power India Into Men’s Team Quarterfinals

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 21 September 2026 2:01 pm

India entered the badminton men’s team quarterfinals at the 2026 Asian Games on Monday after a 3-0 first-round win over Bangladesh at the Ichinomiya City Municipal Gymnasium. Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty and Kidambi Srikanth won their singles matches in straight games. India will face Japan in Tuesday’s quarterfinals

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 21 September 2026 2:01 pm

India beat Bangladesh 3-0 in the men’s team first-round tie at the Ichinomiya City Municipal Gymnasium. Photo: BAI_Media/X

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