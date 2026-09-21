Asian Games 2026: Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, Kidambi Srikanth Power India Into Men’s Team Quarterfinals

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Published at:

India entered the badminton men’s team quarterfinals at the 2026 Asian Games on Monday after a 3-0 first-round win over Bangladesh at the Ichinomiya City Municipal Gymnasium. Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty and Kidambi Srikanth won their singles matches in straight games. India will face Japan in Tuesday’s quarterfinals

image Prefer on Google
India vs Bangladesh mens badminton first round team asian games 2026
India beat Bangladesh 3-0 in the men’s team first-round tie at the Ichinomiya City Municipal Gymnasium. Photo: BAI_Media/X
Summary of this article

  • India beat Bangladesh 3-0 in the men’s team first-round tie at the Ichinomiya City Municipal Gymnasium

  • Lakshya Sen opened with a straight-games win over Ayman Ibn Jaman

  • India will face host Japan in the quarterfinals after Japan’s 3-0 win over Uzbekistan

India moved into the badminton men’s team quarterfinals at the 2026 Asian Games after a 3-0 win over Bangladesh in Monday’s first-round tie at the Ichinomiya City Municipal Gymnasium.

Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty and Kidambi Srikanth won their singles matches before the tie reached the doubles rubbers. India will face Japan in Tuesday’s quarterfinals, and the hosts reached the last eight after a 3-0 win over Uzbekistan in the opening round.

Singles Sweep Decides Tie

Sen, Shetty and Srikanth completed the sweep in straight games and left Bangladesh with no way back into the tie.

Lakshya Sen opened with a 21-4, 21-12 win over Ayman Ibn Jaman. That result put India in command from the outset at the Ichinomiya City Municipal Gymnasium.

Ayush Shetty followed with a 21-4, 21-13 victory over Gourab Singha.

Kidambi Srikanth then finished the job, overcoming Jumar Al-Amin 21-15, 21-10 after the Bangladesh player offered some resistance.

Women’s Team Update

India’s women’s team also progressed on Sunday, when it beat Kazakhstan 3-0 in its first-round match. It will also face host Japan in the quarterfinals.

Related Content
United States' Garret Tan celebrates with the members of his support staff after defeating India's Lakshya Sen at the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi, India. - | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
India's Lakshya Sen celebrates after his win against Austria's Collins Valentine Filimon during the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi, India. - | Photo; AP/Manish Swarup
India's Lakshya Sen plays against Austria's Collins Valentine Filimon during the Badminton World Championships in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026 - (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Live Score, BWF World Championships: The Indian finished fourth at the Paris Olympics - | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Stay updated with the latest badminton news, live updates, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the other sports. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, tennis, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories