Asian Games 2026: Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, Kidambi Srikanth Power India Into Men’s Team Quarterfinals

India beat Bangladesh 3-0 in the men’s team first-round tie at the Ichinomiya City Municipal Gymnasium
Lakshya Sen opened with a straight-games win over Ayman Ibn Jaman
India will face host Japan in the quarterfinals after Japan’s 3-0 win over Uzbekistan
India moved into the badminton men’s team quarterfinals at the 2026 Asian Games after a 3-0 win over Bangladesh in Monday’s first-round tie at the Ichinomiya City Municipal Gymnasium.
Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty and Kidambi Srikanth won their singles matches before the tie reached the doubles rubbers. India will face Japan in Tuesday’s quarterfinals, and the hosts reached the last eight after a 3-0 win over Uzbekistan in the opening round.
Singles Sweep Decides Tie
Sen, Shetty and Srikanth completed the sweep in straight games and left Bangladesh with no way back into the tie.
Lakshya Sen opened with a 21-4, 21-12 win over Ayman Ibn Jaman. That result put India in command from the outset at the Ichinomiya City Municipal Gymnasium.
Ayush Shetty followed with a 21-4, 21-13 victory over Gourab Singha.
Kidambi Srikanth then finished the job, overcoming Jumar Al-Amin 21-15, 21-10 after the Bangladesh player offered some resistance.
Women’s Team Update
India’s women’s team also progressed on Sunday, when it beat Kazakhstan 3-0 in its first-round match. It will also face host Japan in the quarterfinals.