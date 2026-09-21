Fulham Vs Manchester United, Premier League 2026-27: Matheus Cunha Rescues A Point As Red Devils Draw Against Cottagers

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Manchester United's early-season struggles continued on September 20, 2026, as they were held to a frustrating 1–1 draw by Fulham at Craven Cottage. The match remained deadlocked through a cagey first half, but the hosts broke through just past the hour mark when a dangerous sequence deflected off defender Lisandro Martínez for an unfortunate own goal in the 62nd minute. Just as it looked like United would suffer another damaging defeat, substitute Matheus Cunha rescued a vital point in the 89th minute, firing home a late equalizer.   The result leaves Manchester United mired in 12th place with only one win from their opening five league matches, intensifying pressure on the squad heading into the international break.  

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EPL: Fulham Vs Manchester United
Manchester United's head coach Michael Carrick, right, speaks with Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Manchester United in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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EPL: Manchester United vs Fulham
Fulham's Josh King, center, celebrates after Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez, right, scores an own goal past his goalkeeper during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Manchester United in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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EPL 2026-27: Fulham Vs Manchester United Patrick Dorgu
Manchester United's Patrick Dorgu, left, and Fulham's Kevin challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Manchester United in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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EPL 2026-27: Manchester United vs Fulham Matheus Cunha
Manchester United's Matheus Cunha celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Manchester United in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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English Premier League: Fulham Vs Manchester United
Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez, right, scores an own goal past Manchester United's goalkeeper Senne Lammens during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Manchester United in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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English Premier League: Manchester United vs Fulham Marcus Rashford
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford reacts after missing a chance to score during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Manchester United in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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English Premier League 2026-27: Fulham Vs Manchester United
Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo kicks the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Manchester United in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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English Premier League 2026-27: Manchester United vs Fulham
Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez kicks the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Manchester United in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Britain Premier League Soccer: Fulham Vs Manchester United
Manchester United's Matheus Cunha controls the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Manchester United in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Britain Premier League Soccer: Manchester United vs Fulham
Manchester United's Youri Tielemans, left, kicks the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Fulham and Manchester United in London. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung

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