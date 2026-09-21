Fulham Vs Manchester United, Premier League 2026-27: Matheus Cunha Rescues A Point As Red Devils Draw Against Cottagers

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 21 September 2026 2:06 pm

Manchester United's early-season struggles continued on September 20, 2026, as they were held to a frustrating 1–1 draw by Fulham at Craven Cottage. The match remained deadlocked through a cagey first half, but the hosts broke through just past the hour mark when a dangerous sequence deflected off defender Lisandro Martínez for an unfortunate own goal in the 62nd minute. Just as it looked like United would suffer another damaging defeat, substitute Matheus Cunha rescued a vital point in the 89th minute, firing home a late equalizer. The result leaves Manchester United mired in 12th place with only one win from their opening five league matches, intensifying pressure on the squad heading into the international break.