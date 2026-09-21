Asian Games 2026: India Win Team Silver In Men’s 10m Air Rifle As Rudrankksh And Himanshu Shine

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India’s shooting contingent delivered a stellar performance at the Asian Games 2026, clinching a brilliant silver medal in the men’s 10m air rifle team event. The trio of Rudrankksh Patil, Himanshu Dhillon, and Parth Mane combined forces to register an impressive total score of 1890.1 points. The qualification round also showcased the shooters' exceptional individual form. Former world champion Rudrankksh Patil led the charge for India with a brilliant score of 631.8, finishing third, while teammate Himanshu Dhillon displayed immense composure to shoot 630.0 and secure seventh place. India finished on the podium behind a powerhouse Chinese team that captured the gold medal with a world-record team total of 1899.0 points. This collective success set the stage for a historic day, as both Rudrankksh and Himanshu converted their qualification form into phenomenal individual medal finishes later in the day, cementing India's status as a dominant force in shooting.

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India at Asian Games 2026 Men’s team 10m Air Rifle final highlights
India’s Himanshu Dhillon, left, Rudrankksh Patil, Parth Rakesh Mane, right, and others pose for photographs after wiining silver medal in the 10 meter rifle men team event in the ongoing 20th Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, Monday, Sept. 21, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
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India at Asian Games 2026 Men’s team 10m Air Rifle final highlights-India’s Himanshu Dhillon
India’s Himanshu Dhillon, Rudrankksh Patil, Parth Rakesh Mane, Silver Medal, China's Zhang Changhog, MA Sihan, Sheng Liao, Gold medal, Korea's Shin Minki, Park Hajun and Gyon Hyeopjun pose for photographs after the 10 meter rifle men team event in the ongoing 20th Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, Monday, Sept. 21, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
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India at Asian Games 2026 Men’s team 10m Air Rifle final highlights-Parth Rakesh Mane
India’s Himanshu Dhillon, Rudrankksh Patil, Parth Rakesh Mane and others pose for photographs after wiining silver medal in the 10 meter rifle men team event in the ongoing 20th Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, Monday, Sept. 21, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
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India at Asian Games 2026 Men’s team 10m Air Rifle final highlights-Rudrankksh Patil
India’s Himanshu Dhillon, centre, Rudrankksh Patil, left, and Parth Rakesh Mane pose for photographs after wiining silver medal in the 10 meter rifle men team event in the ongoing 20th Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, Monday, Sept. 21, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
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India at Asian Games 2026 Men’s team 10m Air Rifle final highlights-
India’s Rudrankksh Patil celebrates after winning silver medal in the 10 meter rifle men team event in the ongoing 20th Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Japan, Monday, Sept. 21, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

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