Day In Pics: September 21, 2026

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Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for September 21, 2026

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Makeshift bamboo bridge
Commuters ride two-wheelers across a makeshift bamboo bridge to reach a ferry terminal over the Brahmaputra River, in Guwahati. | Photo: PTI
1/6
Weather: Floods aftermath
People clear mud and debris from an inundated area after the floodwaters receded on the ghats, in Varanasi. | Photo: PTI
2/6
CM Himanta reviews projects progress
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma reviews the progress of key development projects at Amingaon. | Photo: @CMOfficeAssam/X via PTI
3/6
Asian Games 2026: Soft Tennis
India’s Aadhya Tiwari and Jay Meena compete in the mixed doubles group B soft tennis match in the ongoing 20th Asian Games, at Higashiyama Park Tennis Center , in Nagoya, Japan. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
4/6
J and K Assembly session
BJP leaders stage a protest over the issue of NHM employees during the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly session, in Srinagar. | Photo: PTI
5/6
INS Sahyadri, Kulish
As part of the Indian Navy’s Operational Deployment, Indian Naval Ships Sahyadri and Kulish arrived at Subic Bay, Philippines, to participate in the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM)-Plus Joint Cooperation Activity (JCA). | Photo: Defence PRO via PTI
6/6
Floods aftermath in Varanasi
Mud, debris and discarded items piled up after the floodwaters receded on the ghats, in Varanasi | Photo: PTI

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