Day In Pics: September 21, 2026

Commuters ride two-wheelers across a makeshift bamboo bridge to reach a ferry terminal over the Brahmaputra River, in Guwahati. | Photo: PTI
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People clear mud and debris from an inundated area after the floodwaters receded on the ghats, in Varanasi. | Photo: PTI
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Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma reviews the progress of key development projects at Amingaon. | Photo: @CMOfficeAssam/X via PTI
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India’s Aadhya Tiwari and Jay Meena compete in the mixed doubles group B soft tennis match in the ongoing 20th Asian Games, at Higashiyama Park Tennis Center , in Nagoya, Japan. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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BJP leaders stage a protest over the issue of NHM employees during the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly session, in Srinagar. | Photo: PTI
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As part of the Indian Navy’s Operational Deployment, Indian Naval Ships Sahyadri and Kulish arrived at Subic Bay, Philippines, to participate in the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM)-Plus Joint Cooperation Activity (JCA). | Photo: Defence PRO via PTI
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Mud, debris and discarded items piled up after the floodwaters receded on the ghats, in Varanasi | Photo: PTI