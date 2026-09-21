Mayawati Questions SP’s PDA Pitch And Saffron ‘Rath’ Ahead Of UP Polls

“Moreover, the Muslim community in UP is acutely aware of the bitter reality that despite overwhelmingly voting for the SP in past elections, the party failed to prevent the BJP from forming governments at both the state and central levels; thus, they question the wisdom of repeatedly 'wasting' their votes on the SP. In this regard, they are rapidly shifting their allegiance toward the BSP, much like the upper-caste and specifically the Brahmin- community has done,” she said.