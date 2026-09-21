Mayawati Questions SP’s PDA Pitch And Saffron ‘Rath’ Ahead Of UP Polls

Mayawati questioned the SP’s PDA formula and alleged it had changed according to electoral considerations.
She criticised the saffron-heavy colour scheme of the proposed PDA Rath and questioned the SP’s Muslim support.
Mayawati defended the BSP’s governance record and its Ambedkarite ideology and “Sarvajan Hitay, Sarvajan Sukhay” principle.
The Samajwadi Party’s proposed ‘PDA Rath’ and its outreach strategy have come under criticism from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.
In a post on X on Monday, Mayawati questioned the meaning of the SP’s PDA concept and alleged that the party had changed the acronym according to electoral considerations.
She also questioned the colour scheme of the proposed ‘PDA Rath’, pointing to less of the SP’s traditional red and more saffron, which she associated with the RSS and BJP.
Mayawati questioned whether the change was driven by electoral considerations and whether the SP had lost confidence in securing Muslim votes.
Questions PDA Formula
Mayawati claimed that the Muslim community in Uttar Pradesh had supported the SP in previous elections but alleged that this did not prevent the BJP from forming governments at the state and central levels.
She claimed that sections of the community were now moving towards the BSP, comparing this with the support she said the party had received from upper-caste, including Brahmin, voters.
“Moreover, the Muslim community in UP is acutely aware of the bitter reality that despite overwhelmingly voting for the SP in past elections, the party failed to prevent the BJP from forming governments at both the state and central levels; thus, they question the wisdom of repeatedly 'wasting' their votes on the SP. In this regard, they are rapidly shifting their allegiance toward the BSP, much like the upper-caste and specifically the Brahmin- community has done,” she said.
She also defended the BSP’s record on crime control, law and order and governance, saying the party had prioritised public welfare and development.
“BSP has repeatedly demonstrated-particularly regarding crime control, law and order, and the rule of law- that it can deliver excellent governance characterised by an 'Iron Lady' approach, while also prioritising broad public interest, welfare, and development; the state is in dire need of such leadership for the benefit and well-being of all sections of society,” she said.
Mayawati Targets SP’s PDA
She questioned the SP’s use of the term PDA, saying it had been variously expanded to refer to ‘Pichhda’ and ‘Dalit’, as well as ‘Pandit’ or Brahmin.
She also criticised the SP for using blue attire, associated with the BSP, and accused the party of attempting to project itself as Ambedkarite.
The BSP chief said her party followed the Ambedkarite ideology and the principle of “Sarvajan Hitay, Sarvajan Sukhay”, which she described as working for the welfare and happiness of all.
She said the BSP advocated self-respect and dignity for everyone, along with access to food and employment, and claimed that this was why the party commanded respect across sections of society.
The SP’s proposed ‘PDA Rath Yatra’ is based on its outreach formula of backward, Dalit and minority voters ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.