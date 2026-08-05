PDA Includes Pandits Too’: Akhilesh Courts Brahmins, Slams BJP Over ‘Ram Dhan’ Controversy

Akhilesh Yadav expands PDA narrative, including Pandits, during Janeshwar Mishra's birth anniversary event.
SP chief accuses BJP of targeting Brahmins, opposition workers and institutions.
Yadav raises Ram Dhan allegation, attacks BJP over Ayodhya temple issue.
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday sought to reach out to the Brahmin community, asserting that his political slogan ‘PDA’ also includes Pandits, while launching a broad attack on the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over alleged targeting of opposition workers, Brahmins and religious leaders.
Addressing a Brahmin Sammelan organised at the SP state headquarters in Lucknow on the birth anniversary of late socialist leader Janeshwar Mishra, Yadav accused the state government of denying permission for the event to be held at Janeshwar Mishra Park in Gomti Nagar. He said the party was forced to shift the programme to its own office premises.
“People keep talking about PDA and inventing new definitions of it. Ever since they lost to PDA, they have been trying to redefine it. But they have forgotten that the ‘PD’ in PDA also stands for Pandit. The more they inflict pain (peeda), the stronger PDA will become,” Yadav said.
The PDA is the Samajwadi Party’s political formulation of Pichhda (Backward Classes), Dalit and Alpsankhyak (minorities). It was Coined by Yadav ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the slogan seeks to unite these social groups into a broader electoral coalition against the BJP and its politics.
Brahmin Outreach
Recalling Janeshwar Mishra’s contribution to the socialist movement, Yadav described him as “Chhote Lohia” and said the park named after him in Lucknow reflected his stature and legacy.
The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister alleged that the BJP government had been targeting Samajwadi Party workers and had now turned its attention towards the Brahmin community.
“They were already targeting our workers and us. Now they have also started targeting the Brahmin community. They are after the ‘P’ of PDA as well,” he alleged.
Yadav also claimed that several incidents involving SP members had been covered up. Without naming individuals, he criticised the functioning of the state health department, alleging that it had been “completely ruined”.
Ram Temple Controversy
Yadav also accused the BJP of shielding those responsible for the alleged theft of offerings from the Ram temple in Ayodhya, claiming that those who stole “Ram Dhan” would be punished by Lord Ram.
“The donation box is locked from the top but they have dug a tunnel underneath,” he said, alleging that influential people involved in the alleged theft were being protected while lower-level employees were arrested.
The SP chief criticised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, claiming that despite visiting Ayodhya several times, he was allegedly unaware of the alleged theft. He also questioned BJP leaders over demands for donation receipts, saying religious offerings were not made for obtaining proof.
Shankaracharya Row
The SP chief also accused the BJP government of insulting religious institutions, referring to the controversy involving Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati during the Magh Mela in Prayagraj.
“If there is any example in history where a government stopped a Shankaracharya from taking a holy dip, show us one,” Yadav said.
He alleged that the Shankaracharya was prevented from taking a holy dip during the Kumbh congregation, that police misbehaved with his disciples and that a false POCSO case was filed to intimidate him.
The remarks referred to Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati’s confrontation with organisers of the Magh Mela, where he had alleged that he was prevented from taking a bath on Mauni Amavasya.
'BJP Neglected Vajpayee’s Legacy'
Yadav also targeted the BJP over its handling of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s legacy.
He alleged that the university named after Vajpayee did not have regular academic activities and claimed that development work in Bateshwar, the village associated with Vajpayee’s family, was inadequate.
He further claimed that a proposed highway connecting Mumbai with Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, which was to be named after Vajpayee, had been scrapped by the BJP government.
‘BJP Is Afraid Of Public Anger’
Referring to recent youth protests in Delhi, Yadav claimed that young people had “taught the BJP a lesson” and said the ruling party would understand the extent of public anger when votes are cast.
“At present, the BJP is extremely nervous. It has never been this weak before. It has become so rattled that it is afraid even of children aged 14, 15 and 16 because they have taught it a lesson,” he said.
Yadav also accused the government of deliberately allowing examination papers to be leaked to avoid providing employment opportunities.
“The government gets examination papers leaked intentionally so that it does not have to provide employment,” he alleged.
Addressing young people, Yadav said a future Samajwadi Party government would focus on building a new Uttar Pradesh and creating employment opportunities.
“If a new India is being built today, then when a Samajwadi government comes to power, we will build a new Uttar Pradesh. We will not only create a new Uttar Pradesh but also generate enough jobs and employment opportunities so that no young person has to suffer in search of work,” he said.