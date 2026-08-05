Shadows Of Match Fixing: Indonesian Pairs Withdrawn From World Championships Amid BWF Integrity Probe

Indonesian pairs Jafar Hidayatullah-Felisha Pasaribu and Adnan Maulana-Indah Cahya Sari Jamil have withdrawn from the upcoming World Championships
The withdrawals coincide with independent BWF judicial proceedings investigating alleged integrity breaches
Indonesia will still compete with alternative pairs, as PBSI urges the public to avoid speculation
Indonesian badminton stars Jafar Hidayatullah and Felisha Pasaribu have found themselves at the center of intense public scrutiny following their abrupt withdrawal from the upcoming World Championships.
While official confirmation linking the world No. 13 mixed doubles pair to an ongoing investigation is absent, their sudden exit has fueled widespread speculation across the sports community.
The Indonesian Badminton Association (PBSI), through secretary-general Ricky Soebagdja, formally announced the withdrawal of Jafar and Felisha, alongside fellow mixed doubles pair Adnan Maulana and Indah Cahya Sari Jamil.
According to PBSI, the roster changes were implemented as standard adjustments to Indonesia’s tournament squad. Adnan and Indah originally withdrew on July 13, with Jafar and Felisha following suit on July 29.
Although the governing body did not explicitly attribute the roster shake-up to disciplinary concerns, they acknowledged that the Badminton World Federation (BWF) is currently conducting independent judicial proceedings regarding alleged integrity breaches involving multiple Indonesian players.
PBSI emphasized its full cooperation with international authorities, stating that the organization respects the independent mechanisms established to safeguard the sport's integrity.
Furthermore, PBSI urged fans and media outlets to refrain from spreading unverified rumors until the BWF Independent Hearing Panel delivers its final verdict. The association has chosen to remain tight-lipped, declining further comments while legal proceedings stay active.
Despite the high-profile exits, Indonesia's campaign at the World Championships will proceed with two alternative mixed doubles pairings. Amri Syahnawi and Nita Violina Marwah will spearhead the nation's challenge on the court, while Rehan Kusharjanto and Gloria Widjaja have successfully stepped up from the reserve list to secure their place in the tournament lineup.
BWF World Championships To Commence From August 17
The BWF World Championships 2026 mark a historic milestone as India welcomes back badminton's most prestigious global tournament for the first time since 2009. Scheduled to officially start on August 17, 2026, and run through August 23, 2026, the elite 30th edition of the tournament is being hosted at the iconic Indira Gandhi Arena (Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium) in New Delhi.
Organized under the aegis of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) and spearheaded by the Badminton Association of India (BAI), the championship brings together the world's finest shuttlers across men's and women's singles, men's and women's doubles, and mixed doubles to battle it out for global supremacy and crucial ranking points.