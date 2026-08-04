'I Knew': Ex-Umpire Anil Chaudhary Recalls Anticipating Virat Kohli And Gautam Gambhir's IPL 2013 Clash

Former international umpire Anil Chaudhary revealed he anticipated the infamous 2013 IPL clash between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir
Chaudhary defended player aggression as essential to the game's flavor
He also noted that Kohli harbors no personal malice off the field
Former international umpire Anil Chaudhary has opened up about the infamous 2013 Indian Premier League on-field confrontation between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir, admitting he anticipated a clash due to the players' fiercely competitive nature.
The high-voltage incident occurred during a match between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (then Royal Challengers Bangalore)—captaines by Kohli—and the Kolkata Knight Riders, led by Gambhir, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 11, 2013.
The altercation sparked after Kohli was dismissed during RCB's run chase, prompting heated verbal exchanges as he made his way off the field. The situation quickly escalated when Kohli turned back to confront Gambhir, requiring swift intervention from fellow players and match officials to prevent a physical brawl.
Anticipating The Clashes of Northern Grit
Reflecting on the episode during a recent appearance on JioHotstar, Chaudhary revealed that the flare-up did not come as a complete surprise. Given the regional and competitive background of the players, he sensed that tensions could boil over at any moment.
"I knew something like that would happen because all of them from the North play with aggression. I have played local cricket too, and our players have always played like this," Chaudhary remarked.
The former umpire defended the raw passion inherent in the sport, noting that curbing players' natural instincts could dilute the spectacle. However, he emphasized that competitive fire must have boundaries.
Chaudhary argued that removing aggression could stifle player performance and make cricket monotonous. While intensity is welcomed, he stressed that players must ensure their competitive spirit does not cross acceptable ethical limits.
A Decade Of Tensions
The 2013 bust-up laid the foundation for a famously strained public dynamic between the two Delhi stalwarts. A decade later, the rivalry reignited during the IPL 2023 season following an ugly post-match altercation after an RCB-Lucknow Super Giants fixture, which initially began with an on-field spat between Kohli and LSG pacer Naveen-ul-Haq.
Despite their history of fiery run-ins, the relationship between Kohli and Gambhir has undergone a notable transformation. Following Gambhir's appointment as the head coach of the Indian national team, the pair have buried the hatchet, publicly sharing several warm and cordial moments while working together for India.
Decoding Kohli's True Personality
Having watched Kohli evolve from his junior cricket days to global superstardom, Chaudhary offered a deeper perspective on the star batter's animated demeanor. Having officiated numerous matches featuring Kohli during his formative years, the veteran umpire asserted that the on-field aggression should never be misconstrued as personal hostility.
"Actually, my advantage with Virat was that I had officiated his matches since childhood, so I have known him for a long time. He doesn’t have any malice," Chaudhary explained.
Highowing Kohli's fierce competitiveness, Chaudhary noted that the batter is quick to acknowledge correct decisions: "He reacts aggressively sometimes, but if you’re right, he’ll give you a thumbs up too. Between overs, he’ll come over and put a hand around your waist."
Concluding his assessment, Chaudhary emphasized that colorful and passionate characters like Kohli are essential for keeping the sport engaging and alive for global audiences.