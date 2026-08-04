'I Knew': Ex-Umpire Anil Chaudhary Recalls Anticipating Virat Kohli And Gautam Gambhir's IPL 2013 Clash

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Published at:

Former international umpire Anil Chaudhary noted that Virat Kohli carries no personal malice despite his fiery on-field demeanor, having known the batter since his junior cricket days. He explained that Kohli's aggressive reactions are simply part of his competitive nature

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir clash Indian Premier League 2013 Umpire Anil Chaudhary reaction
Anil Chaudhary revealed he anticipated the infamous 2013 IPL clash between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir. Photo: File
Summary of this article

  • Former international umpire Anil Chaudhary revealed he anticipated the infamous 2013 IPL clash between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir

  • Chaudhary defended player aggression as essential to the game's flavor

  • He also noted that Kohli harbors no personal malice off the field

Former international umpire Anil Chaudhary has opened up about the infamous 2013 Indian Premier League on-field confrontation between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir, admitting he anticipated a clash due to the players' fiercely competitive nature.

The high-voltage incident occurred during a match between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (then Royal Challengers Bangalore)—captaines by Kohli—and the Kolkata Knight Riders, led by Gambhir, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 11, 2013.

The altercation sparked after Kohli was dismissed during RCB's run chase, prompting heated verbal exchanges as he made his way off the field. The situation quickly escalated when Kohli turned back to confront Gambhir, requiring swift intervention from fellow players and match officials to prevent a physical brawl.

Anticipating The Clashes of Northern Grit

Reflecting on the episode during a recent appearance on JioHotstar, Chaudhary revealed that the flare-up did not come as a complete surprise. Given the regional and competitive background of the players, he sensed that tensions could boil over at any moment.

"I knew something like that would happen because all of them from the North play with aggression. I have played local cricket too, and our players have always played like this," Chaudhary remarked.

Related Content
Zaheer Abbas played 72 Tests and 62 ODIs for Pakistan. - File
Indian men's cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir (R) with captain Rohit Sharma. - Photo: X | Rohit Sharma
Shreyas Iyer brings up his half-century with a six against England in the 2nd ODI in Cardiff. - X/BCCI
A screengrab composite captures the moment England fast bowler Jofra Archer traps Virat Kohli LBW during the first ODI at Edgbaston. The left panel shows Archer appealing emphatically after the delivery struck Kohli on the pads, with the umpire standing behind the stumps. The right panel is a close-up of Kohli's disappointed expression moments after the dismissal - Photo Credit: ECB/X (formerly Twitter)

The former umpire defended the raw passion inherent in the sport, noting that curbing players' natural instincts could dilute the spectacle. However, he emphasized that competitive fire must have boundaries.

Chaudhary argued that removing aggression could stifle player performance and make cricket monotonous. While intensity is welcomed, he stressed that players must ensure their competitive spirit does not cross acceptable ethical limits.

A Decade Of Tensions

The 2013 bust-up laid the foundation for a famously strained public dynamic between the two Delhi stalwarts. A decade later, the rivalry reignited during the IPL 2023 season following an ugly post-match altercation after an RCB-Lucknow Super Giants fixture, which initially began with an on-field spat between Kohli and LSG pacer Naveen-ul-Haq.

Despite their history of fiery run-ins, the relationship between Kohli and Gambhir has undergone a notable transformation. Following Gambhir's appointment as the head coach of the Indian national team, the pair have buried the hatchet, publicly sharing several warm and cordial moments while working together for India.

Decoding Kohli's True Personality

Having watched Kohli evolve from his junior cricket days to global superstardom, Chaudhary offered a deeper perspective on the star batter's animated demeanor. Having officiated numerous matches featuring Kohli during his formative years, the veteran umpire asserted that the on-field aggression should never be misconstrued as personal hostility.

"Actually, my advantage with Virat was that I had officiated his matches since childhood, so I have known him for a long time. He doesn’t have any malice," Chaudhary explained.

Highowing Kohli's fierce competitiveness, Chaudhary noted that the batter is quick to acknowledge correct decisions: "He reacts aggressively sometimes, but if you’re right, he’ll give you a thumbs up too. Between overs, he’ll come over and put a hand around your waist."

Concluding his assessment, Chaudhary emphasized that colorful and passionate characters like Kohli are essential for keeping the sport engaging and alive for global audiences.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories