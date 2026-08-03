Explained: Why Kerala Is Removing Sensitive Forest Spots From Online Maps

Kerala Forest Department will identify and remove illegally geotagged forest locations to prevent unauthorised access to ecologically sensitive areas.
Officials warn online maps exposing protected trails could endanger visitors, disturb wildlife corridors and increase human-animal conflict risks.
Department plans action against unauthorised tagging while working with platforms and local bodies to regulate forest access.
The growing use of online maps and location-sharing platforms has raised fresh concerns over the accessibility of ecologically sensitive areas. In Kerala, the Forest Department has decided to identify and remove locations within forest areas that have been illegally geotagged on digital mapping platforms.
According to a report by The Indian Express, the move is aimed at preventing people from entering fragile forest zones where unauthorised access could pose risks to both human lives and wildlife.
Rajesh Ravindran, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force in Kerala, told The Indian Express that geotagged locations inside protected forest areas were directing visitors towards places where entry could be dangerous and could also disturb the surrounding ecosystem.
The decision follows concerns raised by forest officials over the increasing number of sensitive locations appearing on online maps. Earlier, Kozhikode Divisional Forest Officer M Joshil had sought the removal of Google Maps listings within reserve forests in the district, stating that such listings were encouraging unauthorised entry.
Illegal Geotagging
Geotagging refers to adding geographical information to photographs, videos or other digital content so that a particular location can be identified on online maps.
While geotagging is widely used for travel, navigation and location sharing, the Kerala Forest Department considers it illegal when sensitive ecological locations within protected forest areas are publicly marked without approval.
The department’s IT wing has been tasked with identifying such locations and preparing a list that will be sent to the Forest Management Wing for further action.
Why Is The Forest Department Concerned?
Officials say that the public availability of forest trails and hidden locations on online platforms has increased the risk of illegal entry into protected areas.
Ravindran told The Indian Express that even trekking routes used by forest department personnel inside protected areas, including parts of Silent Valley, had appeared on online maps.
Many of these areas are located in mountainous regions that are vulnerable to landslides and other natural hazards, particularly during the monsoon season.
Officials also warned that exposing wildlife corridors could increase the possibility of human-animal conflict. Forest areas inhabited by species such as elephants, big cats and bison require controlled access, they said.
"The sanctity of such areas will have to be preserved and not anyone can enter these places for tourism purposes," Ravindran said.
Action Against Unauthorised Entries
The Forest Department plans to approach online map platforms with a list of locations that need to be removed. It also intends to identify individuals who uploaded geotagged locations within reserve and protected forest areas and take legal action where required.
The department is also working with local bodies near sensitive forest zones to create mechanisms aimed at preventing illegal entry and unauthorised tagging.
Environmental organisations in Kerala have also raised concerns over the impact of unregulated access to protected forests and urged authorities to take steps to curb illegal geotagging of ecologically sensitive areas.