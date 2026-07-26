Forest Dept Restricts Public Entry to Neelakurinji Blooming Areas in Nilgiris District

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PTI
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The Neelakurinji flowers have blossomed in large numbers across the Gudalur forest division, specifically in Nadugani, Gudalur, Oosimalai, and O'Valley

Neelakurinji Blooming Areas
Neelakurinji flowers bloom in Chikmagalur
Summary of this article

  • The Forest Department has restricted public access to Neelakurinji blooming sites in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris due to the plant's protected status and increased elephant movement.

  • The flowers have bloomed across the Gudalur forest division, including Nadugani, Gudalur, Oosimalai, and O'Valley.

  • Authorities warned that plucking Neelakurinji flowers is punishable under the Wildlife Protection Act and urged visitors to stay away for their safety.

The Forest Department has restricted public access to areas in the Nilgiris district where Neelakurinji flowers have bloomed, citing the protected status of the plant and heavy movement of wild elephants.

The Neelakurinji flowers have blossomed in large numbers across the Gudalur forest division, specifically in Nadugani, Gudalur, Oosimalai, and O'Valley.

Forest officials emphasised that the Kurinji is a significant plant categorised as a protected species under the Wildlife Protection Act. The department has strictly warned that plucking the flowers is a punishable offence.

Additionally, authorities have appealed to the public to avoid venturing into these regions for their own safety, as the floral blooming zones are currently witnessing high elephant movement. 

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Additionally, authorities have appealed to the public to avoid venturing into these regions for their own safety, as the floral blooming zones are currently witnessing high elephant movement. 

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