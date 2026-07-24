CJP Protest in Delhi LIVE: Sonam Wangchuk Ends Hunger Strike, Discussions To Take Place Today

CJP Protest in Delhi LIVE: Near Midnight on July 24, Sonam Wangchuk finally broke his indefinite fast after 26 days. According to him he took the decision after being assured that no FIR will be lodged against students protesting peacefully, families who lost their children after the alleged paper leak scandal would be adequately compensated and that there will be a discussion on the paper leak issue in Parliament.

CJP Protest LIVE: Sonam Wangchuk's 26 days of incessant fasting are over as the climate activist has broken his fast after coming to an agreement with the government over some of his demands. The move came late at night after PM Modi released a video message on Instagram addressing the paper leak controversy. After this around 12:30 AM, union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh visited Wangchuk and provided assurances to him in written which according to Wangchuk took two days of 'bargaining'. A discussion has also been called at Constitution Club of India on Friday to further resolve the protests that have gripped the capital city for almost a week now. Parliament Proceedings today will also be watched with great interest after a week in which opposition protests in both houses has meant that almost no scheduled legislative business has been completed. Get all the CJP Protest in Delhi LIVE Updates here.

LIVE UPDATES

24 Jul 2026, 11:37:09 am IST CJP protest LIVE: "He is Anna part two," Congress MP Imraan Masood on Sonam Wangchuk Congress MP Imraan Masood has called out Sonam Wangchuk for making a 'deal' with the government without the presence of any students, calling it his 'personal deal' with the government. "He is Anna (social activist Anna Hazare) part two. For 12 years, Anna has remained silent, and now Sonam Wangchuk will remain silent. You were striking a deal with the government yesterday; at the time, was any student present there? What else is there except your personal deal with the government?" he told ANI. #WATCH | Delhi | On Sonam Wangchuk ending his indefinite fast, Congress MP Imraan Masood says, "He is Anna (social activist Anna Hazare) part two. For 12 years, Anna has remained silent, and now Sonam Wangchuk will remain silent. You were striking a deal with the government… pic.twitter.com/g2UAoSpIbn — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2026

24 Jul 2026, 11:26:31 am IST CJP protest LIVE: "What can we say until we see it?" Saugata Ray on proposed bill over paper leaks TMC MP Saugata Ray has said that he'd like to see the draft of the proposed bill over paper leaks before making any judgement over it. Though he also criticised the delay in the governments response. "...What can we say until we see it? It's been so long... Why is it taking so long? Why is the government so lax in meeting the students' demands? This question will definitely arise... The main question is, when will Dharmendra Pradhan quit?" he said to ANI. #WATCH | Delhi: On the proposed bill over paper leaks, TMC MP Saugata Roy says, "...What can we say until we see it? It's been so long... Why is it taking so long? Why is the government so lax in meeting the students' demands? This question will definitely arise... The main… pic.twitter.com/483szLrAua — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2026

24 Jul 2026, 11:15:08 am IST CJP protest LIVE: Both houses of Parliament adjourned till 12 noon Both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha have adjourned and will meet again at 12 noon.

24 Jul 2026, 11:06:48 am IST CJP protest LIVE: Delhi HC to hear PIL over suspension of internet in Central Delhi The Delhi High Court, on Friday, has agreed to hear a PIL filed against the government's suspension of internet services in the Central Delhi area where the protesting students have gathered. Delhi High Court agrees to hear today a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the government’s decision to suspend internet services in parts of central Delhi, including areas around Jantar Mantar, where students have been staging protest. pic.twitter.com/8ow8Slz2BA — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2026

24 Jul 2026, 10:58:49 am IST CJP protest LIVE: Pawan Khera questions new Education Secretary Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pawan Khera has raised questions over newly appointed education secretary Naresh Pal Gangwar. The MP alleged that Gangwar's family received crores worth of subsidies while he was Agricultural Secretary. "New Education Secretary Naresh Pal Gangwar's wife, mother and son collectively received over ₹1.16 crore in NHB horticulture subsidies while he served as Agriculture Secretary. That’s how deep-rooted corruption is in this government," he said. Narendra Modi has run out of clean faces to hide behind.



To protect Vineet Joshi, the government has replaced the Education Secretary with someone who should himself be under scrutiny.



New Education Secretary Naresh Pal Gangwar's wife, mother and son collectively received over… pic.twitter.com/DXWyilJiMV — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 ಪವನ್ ಖೇರಾ (@Pawankhera) July 24, 2026

24 Jul 2026, 10:49:37 am IST CJP protest LIVE: Congress and opposition MPs demand removal of Dharmendra Pradhan Congress and other opposition MPs have gathered in the Parliament complex to demand the removal of education minister Dhamendra Pradhan. #WATCH | Delhi | Congress and Opposition MPs in Parliament protest against PM Modi and demand that he remove Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan pic.twitter.com/u72rDA5yH6 — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2026

24 Jul 2026, 10:31:24 am IST CJP protest LIVE: CJP to hold press conference at 11 AM Cockroach Janta Party National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka has said that the CJP will host a press conference at 11 AM before their scheduled meeting with JP Nadda at 12:30 PM. "At 1230 pm, there is a meeting with JP Nadda ji in CCI. Before that, we will hold a press conference at 11 am," he said to reporters. #WATCH | Delhi | Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka says, "We want to make it very clear that until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns, the protest at Jantar Mantar will continue. At 1230 am, the PM had to release a video, which means the pressure is high.… pic.twitter.com/UFloNns8P2 — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2026

24 Jul 2026, 10:22:54 am IST CJP protest LIVE: Kharge asks PM to give statement in Parliament Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has urged the Prime Minister to give a statement in Parliament and apologise for the police excesses during the protests. "First, apologize to the students and take strict action against those who ordered the use of lathis, batons, and Pellet Guns to suppress the students’ voices," he said. जब संसद चल रही होती है तो प्रधानमंत्री को संसद के पटल पर Statement देना होता है, देर रात एक वीडियो बनाकर, संसद के बाहर एकतरफ़ा “मन की बात” नहीं करनी होती !! @narendramodi जी,



आज संसद में आने से पहले, धर्मेंद्र प्रधान को बर्खास्त कर के आइएगा। पहले छात्रों से माफ़ी माँगिए और… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) July 24, 2026

24 Jul 2026, 10:17:08 am IST CJP protest LIVE: Protests to continue until Dharmedra Pradhan Resigns The Cockroach Janta Party has expressed relief over Sonam Wanghcuk breaking his fast but have confirmed that the peaceful protests will go on until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.