CJP protest LIVE: "He is Anna part two," Congress MP Imraan Masood on Sonam Wangchuk
Congress MP Imraan Masood has called out Sonam Wangchuk for making a 'deal' with the government without the presence of any students, calling it his 'personal deal' with the government.
"He is Anna (social activist Anna Hazare) part two. For 12 years, Anna has remained silent, and now Sonam Wangchuk will remain silent. You were striking a deal with the government yesterday; at the time, was any student present there? What else is there except your personal deal with the government?" he told ANI.
CJP protest LIVE: "What can we say until we see it?" Saugata Ray on proposed bill over paper leaks
TMC MP Saugata Ray has said that he'd like to see the draft of the proposed bill over paper leaks before making any judgement over it. Though he also criticised the delay in the governments response.
"...What can we say until we see it? It's been so long... Why is it taking so long? Why is the government so lax in meeting the students' demands? This question will definitely arise... The main question is, when will Dharmendra Pradhan quit?" he said to ANI.
CJP protest LIVE: Both houses of Parliament adjourned till 12 noon
CJP protest LIVE: Delhi HC to hear PIL over suspension of internet in Central Delhi
The Delhi High Court, on Friday, has agreed to hear a PIL filed against the government's suspension of internet services in the Central Delhi area where the protesting students have gathered.
CJP protest LIVE: Pawan Khera questions new Education Secretary
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pawan Khera has raised questions over newly appointed education secretary Naresh Pal Gangwar. The MP alleged that Gangwar's family received crores worth of subsidies while he was Agricultural Secretary.
"New Education Secretary Naresh Pal Gangwar's wife, mother and son collectively received over ₹1.16 crore in NHB horticulture subsidies while he served as Agriculture Secretary. That’s how deep-rooted corruption is in this government," he said.
CJP protest LIVE: Congress and opposition MPs demand removal of Dharmendra Pradhan
Congress and other opposition MPs have gathered in the Parliament complex to demand the removal of education minister Dhamendra Pradhan.
CJP protest LIVE: CJP to hold press conference at 11 AM
Cockroach Janta Party National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka has said that the CJP will host a press conference at 11 AM before their scheduled meeting with JP Nadda at 12:30 PM.
"At 1230 pm, there is a meeting with JP Nadda ji in CCI. Before that, we will hold a press conference at 11 am," he said to reporters.
CJP protest LIVE: Kharge asks PM to give statement in Parliament
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has urged the Prime Minister to give a statement in Parliament and apologise for the police excesses during the protests.
"First, apologize to the students and take strict action against those who ordered the use of lathis, batons, and Pellet Guns to suppress the students’ voices," he said.
CJP protest LIVE: Protests to continue until Dharmedra Pradhan Resigns
The Cockroach Janta Party has expressed relief over Sonam Wanghcuk breaking his fast but have confirmed that the peaceful protests will go on until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.
CJP protest LIVE:CJP protest LIVE: Opposition MPs to protest at Makar Dwar
According to ANI, opposition MPs are once again planning to protest at the Makar Dwar of the Parliament at 10:30 AM over students issues before day 5 of the monsoon session commences. This comes after a wave of protests and counter protests from both the opposition and the government yesterday at the same venue.