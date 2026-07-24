IND Vs ZIM, 1st T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Quickfire 50 Powers India To Seven-Wicket Win

India began their Zimbabwe tour with a dominant seven-wicket victory in the first T20I at the Harare Sports Club, chasing down 126 with 40 balls to spare. Teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi starred with a blistering 50 off just 18 balls, registering his maiden international half-century and laying the foundation for the chase. Earlier, Mayank Yadav and Prince Yadav helped restrict Zimbabwe to 125/7, with Wessly Madhevere top-scoring with 39. After Sooryavanshi's dismissal, Ishan Kishan and captain Shreyas Iyer calmly completed the chase as India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

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Zimbabwe vs India T20 Cricket match highlights
India's captain Shreyas Iyer, center, with batting partner Tilak Varma leave the field following the first T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and India in Harare, Zimbabwe, Thursday, July 23, 2026. | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
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Zimbabwe vs India T20 Cricket match highlights-Shreyas Iyer
India's captain Shreyas Iyer plays a short during the first T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and India in Harare, Zimbabwe, Thursday, July 23, 2026. | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
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Zimbabwe vs India T20 Cricket match highlights-Shreyas Iyer
India's captain Shreyas Iyer watches his shot during the first T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and India in Harare, Zimbabwe, Thursday, July 23, 2026. | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
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Zimbabwe vs India T20 Cricket match highlights-Ishan Kishan
India's batsman Ishan Kishan, right, embraces his batting partner Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for reaching his half century during the first T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and India in Harare, Zimbabwe, Thursday, July 23, 2026. | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
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Zimbabwe vs India T20 Cricket match highlights-Ishan Kishan
India's batsman Ishan Kishan plays a side shot during the first T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and India in Harare, Zimbabwe, Thursday, July 23, 2026. | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
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Zimbabwe vs India T20 Cricket match highlights-Mayank Yadav
India's bowler Mayank Yadav gestures as he prepares to bowl during the first T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and India in Harare, Zimbabwe, Thursday, July 23, 2026. | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
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Zimbabwe vs India T20 Cricket match highlights
India players celebrate a wicket during the first T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and India in Harare, Zimbabwe, Thursday, July 23, 2026. | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
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Zimbabwe vs India T20 Cricket match highlights-Ravi Bishnoi
India's bowler Ravi Bishnoi, right, prepares to bowl as umpire Iknow Chabi of Zimbabwe, looks on during the first T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and India in Harare, Zimbabwe, Thursday, July 23, 2026. | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
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Zimbabwe vs India T20 Cricket match highlights-
India players celebrate a wicket during the first T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and India in Harare, Zimbabwe, Thursday, July 23, 2026. | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
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Zimbabwe vs India T20 Cricket match highlights-Shivam Dube
India's bowler Shivam Dube, right, bowls as umpire Iknow Chabi of Zimbabwe, watches on during the first T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and India in Harare, Zimbabwe, Thursday, July 23, 2026. | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
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Zimbabwe vs India T20 Cricket match highlights-Wessly Madhevere
Zimbabwe's batsman Wessly Madhevere, front, watches his shot as India's wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan looks on during the first T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and India in Harare, Zimbabwe, Thursday, July 23, 2026. | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
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Zimbabwe vs India T20 Cricket match highlights-Umpire Percival Sizara of Zimbabwe
Umpire Percival Sizara of Zimbabwe signals a wide delivery by India's bowler Ravi Bishnoi during the first T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and India in Harare, Zimbabwe, Thursday, July 23, 2026. | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
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India's bowler Ashok Sharma bowls as Zimbabwe's batsman Dion Myers watches on during the first T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and India in Harare, Zimbabwe, Thursday, July 23, 2026. | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
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Zimbabwe vs India T20 Cricket match highlights- Ishan Kishan
India's wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan, center, and his teammate appeal for wicket of Zimbabwe's batsman Brian Bennett, left, during the first T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and India in Harare, Zimbabwe, Thursday, July 23, 2026. | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
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Zimbabwe vs India T20 Cricket match highlights-
India players line up for the first T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and India in Harare, Zimbabwe, Thursday, July 23, 2026. | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
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