IND Vs ZIM, 1st T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Quickfire 50 Powers India To Seven-Wicket Win
India began their Zimbabwe tour with a dominant seven-wicket victory in the first T20I at the Harare Sports Club, chasing down 126 with 40 balls to spare. Teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi starred with a blistering 50 off just 18 balls, registering his maiden international half-century and laying the foundation for the chase. Earlier, Mayank Yadav and Prince Yadav helped restrict Zimbabwe to 125/7, with Wessly Madhevere top-scoring with 39. After Sooryavanshi's dismissal, Ishan Kishan and captain Shreyas Iyer calmly completed the chase as India took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.
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